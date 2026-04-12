Renegades End Wilmington on Skid

Published on April 12, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades lost their third-straight game to the Wilmington Blue Rocks on Sunday afternoon, 5-2 at Heritage Financial Park, and lost five of six in the series.

Hudson Valley had the tying run up to the plate with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning. Wilmington pitcher Brady Hill struck out each of the last two batters to strand two Renegades on base and earn the save.

Renegades pitching struck out double-digit batters for a seventh time on Sunday afternoon.

Despite grabbing only four hits, just three Renegades batters failed to get themselves on first base this afternoon.

It was the first time that the Renegades had lost five of six in a series at home since August 2023 against Jersey Shore.

RHP Sean Paul Liñan (3.1 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 7 K, 1 HR) made his first start at Heritage Financial Park.

Liñan's seven strikeouts mark the fourth straight game for Renegades starting pitchers recording seven-or- more strikeouts.

Liñan is only one of two Renegades starters this series (Luis Serna) to allow one-or-fewer earned runs in a start.

RHP Tony Rossi (1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K, 0 HR) picked up his third clean appearance of the season.

Rossi went three up, three down in the top of the ninth to keep the Renegades within three runs heading into the last half inning.

Rossi has recorded at least one strikeout in each of his appearances this season.

DH Core Jackson (1-for-3, BB) got the Renegades' first hit of the day with a lead-off single in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Jackson grabbed hits in each of the last four games of the six-game series against Wilmington.

Jackson has gotten hits in five of eight games played this season.

Jackson was one of three Renegades to make it to first base twice.

3B Roderick Arias (1-for-3, 2 RBI) brought home the only two runs of the day for Hudson Valley in the bottom of the eighth.

Arias extended his on-base streak to four-straight with the late hit.

Arias went 3-for-7 across the final two games of the series with four RBI.

RF Wilson Rodriguez (1-for-3, HBP) has hits in consecutive games for the first time this season.

Rodriguez began the series 0-for-9, but he ended it 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI, and two walks.

Rodriguez has played in all but one game this season (Friday, 4/10).







South Atlantic League Stories from April 12, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.