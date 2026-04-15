Renegades Game Suspended
Published on April 14, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)
Hudson Valley Renegades News Release
The Hudson Valley Renegades game with the Frederick Keys was suspended before the start of the top of the third inning on Tuesday night at NYMEO Field at Harry Grove Stadium. The Renegades were leading 4-2 at the time of the suspension. The game will be resumed to its full nine-inning conclusion on Wednesday as part of a quasi-doubleheader, with a seven-inning game to follow. First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m. Postgame notes from Tuesday's game are attached.
The Renegades return home on Tuesday, April 21 for a six-game series against the Brooklyn Cyclones, for Pinstripe Pride Night. It will also be Baseball Bingo presented by Partner Rentals, and it will be Service Industry Workers Tuesday, where service industry workers park for free by showing your name badge at the Bella Painting Parking Booths. It is also the second Silver Gades Club Tuesday of the season. Tickets can be purchased online at www.hvrenegades.com/tickets or by stopping by the Ticket Office powering every play by Central Hudson, a FORTIS company.
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