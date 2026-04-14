Next on the Slate: Hub City Series Preview

Published on April 14, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Wilmington Blue Rocks News Release







WILMINGTON, Del. - The Wilmington Blue Rocks are preparing for their first cross-division matchup of the season. The Blue Rocks will face the Hub City Spartanburgers in a six-game series beginning Tuesday, April 14.

The Hub City Spartanburgers are the High-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers who compete in the South Division of the South Atlantic League. Originally the Down East Wood Ducks of the Single-A Carolina League, the team was purchased by Diamond Baseball Holdings in 2023 and re-classified as a High-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers in 2024. Last year marked the inaugural season of the Spartanburgers, who finished with a 31-34 record and a third-place finish in the South Division.

Hub City has shown some early-season struggles after dropping its first two games to the Frederick Keys, but snapped back to earn its first win of 2026 on Wednesday, April 8. Arturo Disla led the Spartanburgers' offense with a 3-4 plate performance for a 0.417 average on the day. The first baseman is a veteran Spartanburger and has proven to be a key member of the starting lineup, leading the team with a 1.141 OPS.

Another rising star among the Spartanburgers' starters is Maxton Martin. The Southridge, Kennewick, Washington native made 14 appearances for the Spartanburgers in their inaugural season and returned this Spring for a full season in the South Atlantic League. Martin is off to a hot start at the plate with two runs, seven hits, two doubles, and a walk for a 0.350 average. The Hub City bullpen has also been bolstered by new talent. Left-handed pitcher Joe Adametz was acquired from the Detroit Tigers and went five innings in relief during his first appearance for Hub City. Adametz allowed only three hits and two runs while striking out three.

As for the Blue Rocks, they brought the hot bats to their six-game series against the Hudson Valley Renegades, scoring 16 runs in their first two games to take the series lead. Ethan Petry and Jorgelys Mota have been huge producers offensively for the Blue Rocks with five RBI each. Petry also currently leads Wilmington with a 0.364 average and a 1.105 OPS. But the key aspect of Wilmington's offensive production has been drawing walks and tactical base running. As a team, the Blue Rocks have 39 walks and 16 stolen bases on 17 attempts through their first five games of the season. Leading the way in walks is former Texas Ranger affiliate member Devin Fitz-Gerald.

Fitz-Gerald played for the Hickory Crawdads, the Single-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers, last season before being acquired by the Nationals during the MacKenzie Gore trade. The second baseman has been an electric component of Wilmington's lineup with four hits, four runs, five walks, and four stolen bases through the first five games of the season.

Heading into the first cross-division matchup of the season, Hub City's bullpen boasts a 60-19 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Wilmington has flexed a strong eye at the plate and could wreak havoc on this stat line for Hub City. However, with the Spartanburgers' strong strikeout-to-walk ratio, the Blue Rocks may look to rely more heavily on their power-hitters like Randal Diaz and Petry, who hold a 0.429 and 0.455 slugging percentage, respectively.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 14, 2026

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