Dash Explode for 16 Runs in Rout of Asheville

Published on April 14, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Winston-Salem Dash News Release







The Winston-Salem Dash (6-4) erupted offensively and cruised past the Asheville Tourists (3-7), 16-6 at Truist Stadium.

Winston-Salem wasted no time jumping out in front in the first inning. After a pair of walks and aggressive baserunning, Colby Shelton delivered a two-run triple to open the scoring. A wild pitch brought Shelton home moments later, giving the Dash a 3-0 lead.

The Dash kept the pressure on in the third with a power surge. Caleb Bonemer launched a two-run home run before Shelton followed with a solo shot. Just a few batters later, Anthony DePino added another home run, pushing the lead to 7-0.

Asheville responded in the fourth with a four-run inning, highlighted by a two-run homer from Hemmanuel Rosario, trimming the deficit to 7-4.

Winston-Salem answered immediately in the bottom half. A two-run double from Bonemer, along with a wild pitch and a balk, extended the lead to 11-4 and regained control of the game.

The Tourists added runs in the fifth and sixth, but the Dash offense continued to roll.

Winston-Salem broke the game open for good in the eighth. The Dash plated five runs in the frame, with RBI hits from Bonemer, DePino, and Grant Magill, along with a bases-loaded walk to cap the scoring at 16-6.

The Dash lineup totaled seven extra-base hits and drew nine walks, consistently putting pressure on Asheville pitching throughout the night.

Winston-Salem will look to carry the offensive momentum into the next game of the series.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 14, 2026

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