Spartanburgers Top Blue Rocks to Start First Road Series

Published on April 14, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hub City Spartanburgers News Release







WILMINGTON, Del. - Hub City hit the road Tuesday to begin its first road series of the year. Behind two three-run innings offensively and another strong start from Aidan Curry, the Spartanburgers (4-5) beat the Blue Rocks (6-3) to start the series, 6-4.

With two on and two out in the top of the first, Malcolm Moore destroyed his first homer of the season off Wilmington starter Yoel Tejeda Jr. Tejeda calmed down across the next three innings, facing the minimum from the second through the fourth.

After a one-two-three first inning for Curry (W, 1-0), Elijah Green led off the bottom of the second inning with a solo home run. Two of the next three Wilmington batters reached before Curry dodged any further damage. Curry set down the side in order in both the third and fourth. The Spartanburgers starter surrendered a one-out double in the fifth to Matt Suggs but managed another scoreless inning to end his evening.

An out into the top of the fifth, Chandler Pollard singled, stole second and advanced to third on a wild pitch. Luke Hanson drove in Pollard with a single of his own, ending the day for Tejeda. Paxton Kling knocked his third hit of the night against reliever Euri Montero to drive in Hanson. An Arturo Disla double brought in Kling for the sixth and final Spartanburgers run of the night.

The 'Burgers got a scoreless inning of relief from Jesus Gamez in the sixth. Kai Wynyard took over on the mound for the seventh. He walked T.J. White and gave up a homer to Hunter Hines to start his night. Wynyard got his three outs after that and returned for the eighth.

After a single and a strikeout, Anthony Ho'opi'i-Tuionetoa replaced Wynyard in the eighth. Ho'opi'i-Tuionetoa's night began with a single and a walk to load the bases. Hines struck out for the second out in the inning, and Elijah Nunez was hit by a pitch to drive in a run. Pinch-hitter Teo Banks grounded out to leave the bases loaded.

The Hub City offense could not score against Julian Tonghini and Pablo Aldonis across the final three innings of the game. Ho'opi'i-Tuionetoa (S, 1) stayed on for the bottom of the ninth in a two-run game. The righty set down the top of Wilmington's lineup in order to finish the game.

The Spartanburgers have a chance to get back to .500 with a win Wednesday night at 6:35 p.m. ET. Hub City righty Enrique Segura (0-0, 0.00 ERA) faces lefty Liam Sullivan (0-1, 4.50 ERA).The 'Burgers return home April 21-26 against the Winston-Salem Dash. Tickets are available online at hubcityspartanburgers.com/tickets.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 14, 2026

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