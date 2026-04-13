Spartanburgers Edge Drive to Split Series

Published on April 12, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hub City Spartanburgers News Release







SPARTANBURG, S.C. - Another close matchup in the I-85 rivalry went the way of the Spartanburgers late Sunday afternoon, as Hub City (3-5) bested Greenville (3-6), 6-5. Both teams tallied seven hits, but the Spartanburgers took advantage of four Drive errors to draw even in the series, 3-3.

The Hub City offense was held to one hit Saturday; the bats bested that mark in the bottom of the first Sunday. Paxton Kling led off the first against Greenville starter Marcus Phillips with a double; two batters later, Gleider Figuereo looped an opposite-field single to bring Kling home. The 'Burgers also capitalized on the first Drive fielding error later in the inning. Figuereo scored after Greenville's shortstop Henry Godbout bounced a throw to first while trying to retire Yeison Morrobel.

In the second, Cal Stark stepped to the plate with one out and mashed his first home run of the year off Phillips, his former teammate at Tennessee. Stark sent a 1-0 cutter onto the Spartanburg Community College Berm.

Spartanburgers starter D.J. McCarty responded on the mound after hitting the first batter of the game. Hub City's righty used a double play in the first and a one-two-three second inning to face the minimum through two. A pair of walks hurt McCarty in the third. With the bases loaded and no outs, a Justin Gonzales single and a double play brought in the first two runs of the game for the Drive.

Josh Sanders took over on the mound with an out in the fourth for Hub City. Rafe Perich led off the bottom of the fourth against new pitcher Austin Ehrlicher (L 0-1) with a triple and scored on a balk to double the 'Burgers lead.

After a scoreless fifth from Sanders, he faced a bases loaded jam with two outs in the sixth. Adonys Guzman tagged Sanders for a bases clearing double to give Greenville its first lead of the day. Hub City brought Cole Stasio (W, 1-0) into the game. He surrendered a single to Yophery Rodriguez, but Morrobel threw out Guzman at the plate to end the inning.

The Spartanburgers started the bottom of the sixth with runners at the corners on a double and an error. Greenville brought Joey Gartrell out of the bullpen. The righty struck out Perich before another error allowed the tying run to score. A sacrifice bunt and walk loaded the bases, and a second straight walk to Arturo Disla brought in the eventual winning run.

Stasio and Joey Danielson (S, 2) locked down the one-run lead the rest of the way, retiring nine of the last 10 Drive hitters. Stasio has now thrown 5 2/3 scoreless innings to start the season.

Up next for the Spartanburgers: their first road trip of the season, a six-game set in Wilmington to face the High-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals. The 'Burgers return home April 21-26 against the Winston-Salem Dash. Tickets are available online at hubcityspartanburgers.com/tickets.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 12, 2026

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