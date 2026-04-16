Offensive Outburst Leads Spartanburgers to Third Straight Win

Published on April 15, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hub City Spartanburgers News Release







WILMINGTON, Del. - After three straight losses to begin the year, the Spartanburgers (5-5) rallied back to .500 on the year with a 6-5 win at Wilmington (6-4) on Wednesday. For the second straight night, Hub City used early offense and lockdown pitching late to secure the win.

Malcolm Moore got the 'Burgers on the board again in the top of the first. Maxton Martin singled and stole second base with one out. After a lineout, Moore singled in Martin for the first run of the game. Wilmington struck right back against Hub City starter Enrique Segura. Devin Fitz-Gerald homered on the first pitch Segura threw in the bottom of the first.

Quincy Scott II blasted the 'Burgers back to the lead with a leadoff homer to start the second against Blue Rocks starter Liam Sullivan. Wilmington took its first lead of the game in the bottom of the third. After a two-out walk to Ethan Petry, Elijah Green smacked his third home run of the year to force Segura out of the game. Joey Danielson finished the third and tossed a clean fourth.

Chandler Pollard knotted the game with two outs in the top of the fourth, cracking his first home run of the year. Robert Cranz (L, 0-1) and Brock Porter (W, 2-0) took over for Wilmington and Hub City respectively in the fifth. After a one-two-three top half, Wilmington started a rally with a one-out hit by pitch and a single against Porter. Petry drove in a run with a single to give the Blue Rocks the lead back before Porter ended the inning with a double play.

Moore and Yeison Morrobel combined for a run in the sixth with a pair of doubles. After Morrobel was thrown out on the basepaths, Rafe Perich singled and advanced to scoring position on a wild pitch. Against new reliever Eiker Huizi, Pollard drove in Perich with a single to give the 'Burgers the lead back. Against new pitcher Gavin Bruni in the seventh, Martin tripled and Arturo Disla singled to double the lead for Hub City.

The bottom of the seventh began with a hit by pitch and a walk. After the trail runner was thrown out on a double steal, Angel Feliz reduced the Spartanburgers lead to one with a sacrifice fly against Porter. Luke Savage (S, 1) took over on the mound in the eighth for Hub City.

Despite a fielding error, Savage faced the minimum in the eighth with a double play. A two-out walk in the ninth proved no problem. Savage struck out the other three batters in the inning to slam the door.

The Spartanburgers try for a fourth straight win Thursday night at 6:35 p.m. ET. Hub City sends right-hander J'Briell Easley (0-0, 6.00 ERA) to the mound against fellow righty Riley Maddox (1-0, 1.00 ERA). The 'Burgers return home April 21-26 against the Winston-Salem Dash. Tickets are available online at hubcityspartanburgers.com/tickets.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 15, 2026

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