Jiménez's First Pro Homer Not Enough as Greensboro Tops Brooklyn, 15-4

Published on April 15, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







BROOKLYN, N.Y. - SS Antonio Jiménez launched his first home run of his pro career, but an 8-run top of the 6th inning and 4-run 8th inning propelled Greensboro to a 15-4 win over Brooklyn on Wednesday afternoon. In addition to Jimenez's solo home run, LF Vincent Perozo pushed his hitting streak to four games with a 3-hit effort.

2025 3rd round pick Antonio Jimenez connected on his first professional home run - a solo shot in the 5th.

Despite the lopsided final score, 8 of the 9 Brooklyn starters recorded at least one hit. Furthermore, Cyclones batters struck out only eight times in the contest and drew seven walks.

Five Greensboro players logged multi-hit efforts, while three of those five players enjoyed 3-hit days. Of note, 3B Jhonny Severino clobbered a grand slam, accounting for five RBI with a couple of runs scored. 1B Axiel Plaz was 3-for-5 with three runs scored and three RBI as well.

RHP Channing Austin took the loss in his Maimonides Park debut, allowing three runs (two earned) over 3.1 frames. Brooklyn's bullpen struggled mightily though, as RHPs Tanner Witt (six, five earned) and Juan Arnaud (two, both earned) allowed a combined eight runs in the 6th frame.

The Grasshoppers scored first for the second consecutive game of the series. After 2B Matt King reached on catcher's interference and stole second, Severino started his monster day with an RBI single to plate the game's first run.

Brooklyn showcased a quick response, plating one in the bottom half of the frame on an RBI single from Perozo.

The tie was short lived though, as the Grasshoppers took a 3-1 lead thanks to a 2-run blast from CF Lonnie White Jr. Those two runs were the only earned runs allowed by Austin.

After trading zeroes in the 4th, Brooklyn cut the deficit to one in the 5th, as Jiménez left the ballpark. The UCF product took RHP Carlos Castillo deep to left center field to make it a 3-2 ballgame.

The top half of the 6th saw the Grasshoppers bat around the order and then some. Witt came in out of Brooklyn 'pen to begin the frame. Greensboro got the frame started with a base hit and sac bunt throwing error, putting two on with nobody out. An RBI single from Plaz pushed the Greensboro lead to 4-2. After Witt picked up a strikeout, a walk loaded the bases. Then, a passed ball allowed SS Wyatt Sanford to score from 3rd, pushing the lead to 5-2.

The 'Hoppers were far from done in the frame. A bases loaded walk followed by an RBI double made it a 7-2 ballgame, prompting a call to the bullpen. Arnaud came on to replace Witt, but unfortunately did not fare much better. The righty walked the first batter he faced to load the bases, before Severino put the game out of reach with a grand slam. The big fly gave Greensboro an 11-2 lead.

Greensboro would then re-load the bases on a single and a pair of hit batters. They wouldn't scratch anything further across though, as a strikeout and flyout ended the frame. In the inning, the Grasshoppers sent 14 men to the plate, scoring eight runs on five hits.

Two frames later, Greensboro would bat around again. In the 8th, Plaz doubled home a pair off of LHP Gregori Louis, good for his 2nd and 3rd RBI of the day. RHP Danis Correa came in and allowed three straight hits, the last two of which were an RBI double and RBI single to push the lead to 15-2, which would hold for the final.

Brooklyn would get two back in the home 9th on an RBI single from C Ronald Hernandez and sac fly from 3B Colin Houck. Still, the Greensboro lead proved to be too much to overcome. INF Trace Willhoite pitched a scoreless 9th inning to help preserve the Brooklyn bullpen.

The Cyclones and Grasshoppers return to action on Thursday at 6:40 at Maimonides Park. RHP Noah Hall (0-1, 3.86 ERA) projects to take the ball for Brooklyn. He'll be opposed by RHP Cameron Keshock (0-0, 3.00 ERA).







South Atlantic League Stories from April 15, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.