Schultz, Antonacci Called up to the Major Leagues

Published on April 15, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Winston-Salem Dash News Release







The Winston-Salem Dash are happy to report that former players Noah Schultz (LHP) and Sam Antonacci (INF/OF) have had their Triple-A contracts selected by the Chicago White Sox. Schultz made his MLB debut on Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays. Antonacci's debut game is slated for Wednesday, April 15.

Schultz, a 6'10 left-handed phenom, was born in the Chicago area and was selected by the White Sox in the first round of the 2022 MLB Draft. Schultz boasted not only a big frame, but one of the deadliest sweepers in baseball. He showcased his talent in High-A Winston-Salem to begin the 2024 season. The southpaw made seven starts with the Dash, posting a 3.95 earned run average across 27.1 innings while striking out 42 batters and walking only seven. He was promptly promoted to AA Birmingham where he won a Southern League Championship with the Barons that same year. After starting 2025 in AA, Schultz was shipped to AAA Charlotte, where he struggled a bit, but he regained confidence and results at AAA to begin 2026

Schultz made his Major League Debut on April 14 at Rate Field in Chicago against the Tampa Bay Rays. Schultz took the loss, but lasted 4.1 innings and allowed four runs on three hits, while walking four batters and striking out four.

Antonacci was a standout collegiate player at Coastal Carolina University, and the White Sox selected him as their fifth pick in the 2024 MLB Draft. Antonacci began a fast track to the big leagues posting .333 batting average for 23 games in Single-A Kannapolis during his draft season. He began his full-season campaign in High-A Winston-Salem in 2025, where he spent most of the season honing his skills. In 64 games with the Dash, Antonacci hit .279 and was a feared hitter, drawing 39 walks and striking out just 37 times. He drove in 29 runs batted in for Winston-Salem and hit four home runs. Antonacci made himself known as an elite defender as well. He performed even better in AA Birmingham in 2025, and was a driving force behind the Barons' second consecutive Southern League Championship victory, spearheaded by current Dash Manager Guillermo Quiroz. Through just 14 games this season in AAA Charlotte, Antonacci batted .313, collecting seven runs batted in, 2 home runs and two doubles.

Antonacci and Schultz join Sean Burke, Davis Martin, and Colson Montgomery as the current pool of former Dash players on the White Sox active roster.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 15, 2026

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