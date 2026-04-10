Dash Power Past Frederick in 8-3 Win

Published on April 10, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Winston-Salem Dash News Release







The Winston-Salem Dash (4-2) rode a fast start and late power surge to an 8-3 win over the Frederick Keys (2-3) at Truist Stadium.

For a second straight game, Winston-Salem wasted no time jumping on Frederick in the first inning.

After Kyle Lodise moved into scoring position after a lead-off walk, Caleb Bonemer opened the scoring with an RBI double. Moments later, George Wolkow added an RBI double of his own before Jacob Burke capped the inning with a two-run double to give the Dash a commanding 4-0 lead.

Frederick chipped away in the third, taking advantage of a Dash error to plate a run and cut the deficit to 4-1.

The Keys continued to apply pressure in the fifth. After a leadoff triple from Colin Tuft, a wild pitch brought home another run to make it 4-2.

Frederick pulled within one in the sixth when Colin Yeaman delivered an RBI double, trimming the Dash lead to 4-3. Despite the threat, the Winston-Salem bullpen limited further damage and preserved the slim advantage.

The Dash broke the game open in the seventh.

After a walk and a hit-by-pitch put two aboard, Caleb Bonemer launched a three-run home run to left-center, extending the lead to 7-3. The long ball was the Dash's first on the season at home, and they wasted no time finding number two.

Just two batters later, Anthony DePino followed with a solo shot to push the advantage to 8-3.

From there, Winston-Salem shut the door. The Dash bullpen held Frederick scoreless over the final three innings, allowing just one baserunner and securing the victory.

Dash starter Grant Umberger was superb on the hill. In his second High A start, Umberger tossed 5.0 innings of two-hit baseball and allowed only one earned run.

Winston-Salem will look to make it five in a row Friday, April 10th.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 10, 2026

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