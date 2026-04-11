Gabrysh Dazzles But Claws Fall in 10 on Friday

Published on April 10, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Luke Gabrysh struck out eight of the 13 batters he faced but the BlueClaws fell in 10 innings on Friday, 6-3 to Brooklyn.

Brooklyn took the lead with three runs in the 10th inning. An RBI double by John Bay off Jose Pena broke the 3-3 tie before Corey Collins' RBI triple. Colin Houck added a SAC fly for a 6-3 lead.

The BlueClaws got a run back in the 10th on an error, and loaded the bases with one out. But Hoss Brewer got Carter Mathison to pop out and Devin Saltiban to fly to left to end the game.

Jersey Shore (4-2) was bidding for their first 5-1 start in franchise history. Brooklyn snapped a season-opening five-game losing streak.

Brooklyn's leadoff batter Mitch Voit struck out but reached on a wild pitch, and Gabrysh struck out the next three to become the sixth BlueClaw with four strikeouts in an inning. Gabrysh then struck out all three hitters in the second inning.

Four strikeouts in an inning? That will help the old K/9! @Phillies prospect Luke Gabrysh gets his night off to a unique start for the @BlueClaws. pic.twitter.com/M1AFSthbJw - Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) April 10, 2026

The BlueClaws took the lead in the second when Luke Davis scored on a wild pitch.

Gabrysh came out after ofur innings and Giussepe Velasquez came in. The Cyclones got three hits in the fifth, taking the lead on a two run triple from Kevin Villavicencio. It was Brooklyn's second hit with runners in scoring position in six games this year.

The BlueClaws then tied the game again on another wild pitch in the sixth, with Devin Saltiban coming home to level the score.

Brooklyn took the lead off Velasquez in the seventh, an unearned run that came in on a SAC fly from Trace Wilhoite. Jersey Shore tied the game in the seventh. Saltiban doubled to start the inning and later scored on a SAC fly from Joel Dragoo.

Day had two hits for Jersey Shore while Luke Davis and Kodey Shojinaga each walked twice.

The teams continue their series on Saturday at 4:05 pm. RHP Ryan Dromboski starts for Jersey Shore.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 10, 2026

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