Brooklyn Cyclones Game Notes - Friday, April 10 - at Jersey Shore (6:35 PM)

Published on April 10, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







The Brooklyn Cyclones (0-5, 0-5) continue their first road series of the season against the Jersey Shore BlueClaws (4-1, 4-1) - the High-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies - on Friday evening at 6:35 p.m. from ShoreTown Ballpark in Lakewood, N.J.

Brooklyn's Opening Day starter, RHP Noah Hall (0-1, 3.86), is expected to make the start for the Cyclones. Jersey Shore is scheduled to counter with the RHP Luke Gabrysh (0-0, 3.00).

Live coverage on the Cyclones Radio Network, Bally Sports Live, and MiLB.tv will begin at 6:20 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT: The Cyclones fell to 0-5 on the season in Thursday's 2-1 loss at Jersey Shore in 11 innings...RF Devin Saltiban provided the walk-off RBI single for the BlueClaws in the 11th...Brooklyn's only run came in the 4th inning on a C Daiverson Gutiérrez fielder's choice...The Cyclones' pitching was exquisite, retiring 21-straight hitters from 1 out in the 4th inning until Saltiban's walk-off base-hit in extras...Cyclones pitchers combined to strike out 18 hitters over 10.1 frames...RHPs Parker Carlson (2.0 IP, 5 K), Brett Banks (2.0, 4), Hunter Hodges (2.0, 4), and Cristofer Gomez (0.1, 1) yielded just 1 hit and whiffed 14 hitters out of 19 outs recorded...Jersey Shore pitchers united to whiff 16 batters over 11.0 innings...Brooklyn went 0-for-17 with runners in scoring position and left 14 men on base...The Cyclones are 1-for-55 in that situation to start the year.

25th ANNIVERSARY: The Cyclones celebrate their 25th anniversary season in 2026...Since the inaugural 2001 campaign, Brooklyn has captured 3 league titles...The Cyclones shared the New York-Penn League crown with the Williamsport Crosscutters in their first season before taking home the final NYPL title in 2019...Brooklyn captured its first full-season championship in 2025, going 4-0 in the postseason against Greensboro and Hub City...Entering play on Friday, the Cyclones hold a record of 1,119-959 (.538) in the regular season.

HALL-MARK SEASON: Although he took a tough luck defeat to open the 2026 season, RHP Noah Hall looked sharp in his 2026 season debut...The former South Carolina Gamecock held Hudson Valley to just 2 runs over 4.2 frames of work...The 25-year-old has started the last 3 Opening Day games for Brooklyn and is the only pitcher in franchise history to make multiple Opening Day starts...After being limited to just 13.0 innings in his first professional season in 2024, Hall had a major bounce back in 2025...With 7 strikeouts over 6.1 innings of 1-hit shutout ball on August 8 at Hudson Valley, Hall reached 100 K's for the season, becoming the 7th pitcher in franchise history to reach the plateau...In 2025, the Charlotte, N.C. native finished 2nd in the South Atlantic League in ERA (2.72) and batting average against (.200)...Hall ranked 5th in strikeouts (115), tied for 5th in double plays induced (9), 6th in innings pitched (112.2), 9th in WHIP (1.27), and tied for 10th in games started (21)...Hall is 4th on the Cyclones' all-time strikeout list (132) and is 1 behind LHP Felipe De La Cruz (133) for 3rd.

BALL MAGNET: OF John Bay tied a South Atlantic League single-game record, getting plunked by 3 pitches, on Thursday night...The 24-year-old is the first SAL player to get drilled 3 times in one game since Bay was also hit on 3 occasions on September 7, 2025, at Jersey Shore...In 124 career plate appearances, the Shattuck, Okla. native has been hit 11 times (8.9%)...Entering Friday's matchup, Bay leads Brooklyn with a .500 on-base percentage and a 1.000 OPS.

GRAB SOME PINE: Brooklyn pitchers struck out 18 hitters over 10.1 innings in Thursday's 11-inning loss at Jersey Shore...RHPs Channing Austin (4), Parker Carlson (5), Brett Banks (4), Hunter Hodges (4), and Cristofer Gomez (1) dazzled, permitting only 3 hits and retiring 21-straight hitters from 1 out in the 4th until the BlueClaws' walk-off winner in extras...The 18 K's are the most by the Brooklyn pitching staff in a single game since they whiffed 18 hitters over 9.0 innings in a 6-1 win at Aberdeen on June 18, 2025...The franchise record for punchouts is 22, set in a 20-inning contest on June 17, 2016, vs. Staten Island.

2025 IN REVIEW: A memorable 2025 saw the Cyclones capture their first-ever South Atlantic League Championship...Brooklyn swept their way through the postseason, compiling a perfect 4-0 record with two-game sweeps over Greensboro in the North Division Finals and Hub City in the South Atlantic League Championship Series...It was just the second time Brooklyn inked a playoff spot as a full-season affiliate, joining the 2022 squad...The Cyclones' first-half record of 46-20 was good enough to earn them the first-half crown...Brooklyn was 26-39 in the 2nd half before running the table in the postseason.

WELCOME TO NEW YORK!: In addition to a steady dose of returners, the Cyclones have plenty of new faces to kick-start the new year...Of note, 2025 Mets first-round selection INF Mitch Voit joins the squad, in addition to his draft-classmate, third-round pick, INF Antonio Jimenez...Additionally, C Daiverson Gutiérrez projects to be a force in the middle of the lineup...Voit, Jimenez, and Gutiérrez rank as the 7th, 16th, and 25th prospects in the organization, respectively, according to MLB Pipeline...In all, the Cyclones have nine new players on their Opening Day roster.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Brooklyn's Opening Day roster featured no shortage of players with experience on Coney Island as well...All told, the Cyclones welcome back 20 returning players to Brooklyn...Notables include RHP Noah Hall, who finished second in the league in ERA last year, RHP Joel Díaz, who was also top-10 in the circuit in ERA, and 2023 Mets first-round draft pick Colin Houck.

HOT START: During Brooklyn's 2025 championship campaign, the Cyclones got out of the gate fast...Brooklyn was 15-7 in the month of April, which served as a launching pad for the 46-20 first-half record en route to clinching a playoff spot...The Cyclones were especially dominant in home games to begin last year's campaign, collecting an 8-3 record through their 11 April home games.

PUT IT IN THE (HISTORY) BOOKS!: Last year's Cyclones squad set a new single-season franchise record for wins with 72...The 2022 club (70-54) is the only other team in Brooklyn history to register 70 or more wins...The Cyclones' 72 wins and .550 winning percentage were the franchise's best at the full-season level...The inaugural 2001 team holds the organizational highwater mark for winning percentage (.684).

NEW SHERIFF IN TOWN: Eduardo Núñez grabs the reins as Brooklyn's manager for 2026, serving as the 16th skipper in franchise history...Núñez takes over after serving as Brooklyn's hitting coach in 2024 and bench coach for the 2025 championship-winning squad...The 40-year-old replaces Gilbert Gómez, who joined the Mets coaching staff as New York's first base and outfield coach for 2026...Núñez joined the Mets organization before the 2021 campaign, and previously held positions in the organization with St. Lucie and in both the Florida Complex League and Dominican Summer League...He also worked on Team Puerto Rico's staff in the 2023 and 2026 World Baseball Classic.

KEEP ON RUNNING: The Cyclones scored 606 runs during the 2025 season, setting a new franchise single-season record...Chris Suero led the Cyclones in 2025 with 53 runs scored... Brooklyn finished with the 3rd most runs in the South Atlantic League in 2025, trailing just Greensboro (692) and Bowling Green (611).

SWIPER KEEP SWIPING: Brooklyn had a record-setting season on the basepaths in 2025...The Cyclones set a new franchise single-season record on July 9 vs. Wilmington when 2B A.J. Ewing stole the team's 182nd base of the campaign, surpassing the previous mark of 181 set by the 2024 squad...In 2025, Brooklyn nabbed 257 stolen bases, good for the 2nd most in the South Atlantic League, behind only Aberdeen (314)...Brooklyn had 2 players with 30-plus steals, 5 players with 20-plus steals, 8 players with 10 or more steals, and 14 players with 5 or more...The Cyclones' 7-6 win vs. Wilmington on April 29 saw them nab a franchise record 9 stolen bases, courtesy of 7 players...The mark topped a previous high of 8 on August 2, 2017, vs. Tri-City.

BROOKLYN TO THE BIGS: After 14 former Cyclones made their Major League debuts in 2025, 2 alumni have already accomplished the feat early in 2026...OF Carson Benge, who started last season with Brooklyn, started for the Mets in right field on Opening Day in Queens just 12 months later...Benge was a force to be reckoned with during his time in High-A, logging a near .900 OPS across his 60 games in the South Atlantic League, earning SAL Post-Season All-Star honors...Additionally, from last year's team, RHP Anthony Nunez, who was traded for OF Cedric Mullins at last year's deadline, made his debut with the Orioles on March 28 after making Baltimore's Opening Day roster...The righty tossed 2.0 shutout innings...In Brooklyn last season, Nunez pitched to a sub-1.00 ERA (0.63) across 10 games out of the bullpen...Last year's 14 debuts in a single season set a new single-season franchise record.

AMAZIN' STARTS HERE: According to MLB Pipeline, the Cyclones hold 3 of the Mets' Top 30 prospects...Those are INF Mitch Voit (7), and INF Antonio Jimenez (16), and C Daiverson Gutiérrez (25)...All three are also considered Top 30 prospects according to Baseball America and SNY...BA has Voit at 8, Jimenez at 19, and Gutiérrez at 23, while SNY lists Voit at 10, Jimenez at 20, and Gutiérrez at 27...Baseball America also ranked INF Colin Houck as the organization's No. 35 farmhand entering 2026.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 10, 2026

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