Dash Hold off Frederick in 5-4 Finish

Published on April 10, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Winston-Salem Dash News Release







The Winston-Salem Dash (3-2) held on late to edge the Frederick Keys (2-2), 5-4 in game two of the six-game series at Truist Stadium.

Winston-Salem wasted no time setting the tone in the first inning. Kyle Lodise sparked the offense with a leadoff double before a pair of walks loaded the bases. George Wolkow drew a bases-loaded walk to bring home the first run, and moments later, a Frederick error allowed two more runs to score, giving the Dash an early 3-0 lead.

Frederick answered in the fourth. After back-to-back walks, Vance Honeycutt delivered an RBI double to get the Keys on the board. Victor Figueroa followed with a run-scoring single, and a sacrifice fly from Ryan Stafford tied the game at 3-3.

The Dash regained control in the sixth.

Alec Makarewicz led off with a double and moved to third on a wild pitch before Colby Shelton brought him home with an RBI single to make it 4-3.

Frederick responded again in the seventh, tying the game at 4-4 on an RBI single from Maikol Hernández.

Winston-Salem had the final answer in the bottom half of the inning. After a walk and a double put runners in scoring position, a wild pitch allowed Ely Brown to score, giving the Dash a 5-4 advantage.

Gabe Davis set the tone for the Dash from the jump. In his first career start, Davis tossed 3.0 innings of clean baseball and allowed just two hits. Morris Austin got the win in the end after he threw 1.2 innings of no-hit baseball.

From there, the Dash bullpen shut the door. Winston-Salem held Frederick scoreless over the final two innings, stranding the tying run in the ninth to secure the win.

Winston-Salem will look to build on the momentum as the series continues at Truist Stadium on Thursday, April 9th.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 10, 2026

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