Nunez's Homer Powers Asheville Win

Published on April 10, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Asheville Tourists News Release







GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Asheville Tourists took down the Greensboro Grasshoppers 4-3 at First National Bank Field on Friday night.

All four matchups this week between the Tourists (3-4) and Grasshoppers (5-2) have been decided by one run.

Shalin Polanco put Greensboro ahead in the third inning with a two-run shot to right field. In the sixth with runners on first and second, Asheville's Alejandro Nunez blasted a long ball over the right field wall off of Owen Kellington (L, 1-1) to put his team ahead with a 3-2 score.

The Tourists added an important insurance run in the eighth inning. Nunez went from second base to home after a throwing error from the Grasshoppers' first baseman.

A run came in to score during the bottom half of the frame for Greensboro, but Jose Guedez limited damage and held onto the one-run lead.

In the ninth, Guedez recorded the first two outs. With two runners on, Nate Wohlgemuth (S, 1) polished off the frame, retiring the only batter he faced.

Parker Smith (W, 1-1) started the night going five frames, allowing two runs with three strikeouts.

Continuing the series on Saturday, Asheville and Greensboro are set to play again at 6:30 p.m. ET.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 10, 2026

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