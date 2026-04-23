Greenville Stuns Asheville with Late Comeback

Published on April 22, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Asheville Tourists News Release







ASHEVILLE, N.C. - The Asheville Tourists were ahead 9-4 in the ninth inning of Wednesday's game against the Greenville Drive at HomeTrust Park, but ultimately lost in extra innings 11-10.

Jumping ahead early and staying in front for most of the night, the Tourists' (4-13) offense was in control and dominated Drive (8-9) pitching. Highlights include an RBI single from Ethan Frey in the first inning and a two-RBI triple from Chase Call in the eighth.

Trailing by five in the ninth, Greenville scored one run before loading the bases. Then, a grand slam sent over the right center field wall tied the game at nine.

Heading into extra innings, Francisco Frias (L, 0-2) allowed a two-run double in the 10th inning to put Greenville ahead 11-9. In the bottom of the frame, PJ Labriola (W, 2-1) allowed the inherited run to score on a fielder's choice RBI, but otherwise worked a one-two-three inning to secure the win.

Moving to Game 3 of the series, Asheville and Greenville will play on Thursday night at 6:35 p.m. ET.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 22, 2026

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