Asheville Drops Series Opener to Greenville
Published on April 21, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)
Asheville Tourists News Release
ASHEVILLE, N.C. - Opening a six-game series against the Greenville Drive, the Asheville Tourists dropped Tuesday night's contest 8-4 at HomeTrust Park.
The Tourists (4-12) had great starting pitching from Luis Rodriguez, who went 5 2/3 innings, allowing just one run.
Trailing 1-0 in the seventh frame, Justin Thomas Jr. launched a three-run shot over the left-field wall to give Asheville the lead.
Firing right back, the Drive (7-9) tabbed a three-run homer of their own in the eighth and ninth innings to power past Asheville.
Anthony Cruz (L, 0-2) was responsible for surrendering the late lead, while Shea Sprague (W, 1-1) took the win.
Asheville and Greenville will battle again on Wednesday night at 6:35 p.m. ET for Game 2 of the series.
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