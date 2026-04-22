Emperors Take Series Opener over Grasshoppers, 15-6

Published on April 21, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greensboro Grasshoppers News Release







GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers dropped a 15-6 decision to the Rome Emperors in the opening game of a six-game home series on Tuesday, April 21. With the result, Greensboro falls to 11-5 on the season, while Rome improves to 7-9. The Emperors outhit the Grasshoppers 16-10, with both teams committing one error.

Wyatt Sanford paced Greensboro offensively, going 4-for-5 with a home run, one RBI, and two runs scored. Easton Carmichael followed with a perfect 3-for-3 performance, adding a home run, two RBI, and a run scored. Lonnie White Jr. contributed two hits, while Shalin Polanco also recorded a hit.

Rome was led by Eric Hartman, who delivered a standout performance, going 5-for-5 with three home runs, five RBI, and four runs scored. John Gill added to the offensive effort, finishing 3-for-6 with a home run, one RBI, and two runs scored. Additional hits for the Emperors came from Isaiah Drake (two), Dixon Williams, Cody Miller, Colby Jones, Mason Guerra, Logan Braunschweig, and Mac Guscette.

Right-handed pitcher Carlos Castillo made the start for Greensboro, recording three strikeouts while allowing six earned runs on six hits and two walks over 2.1 innings. He was charged with the loss and moves to 0-1 on the season.

Cedric De Grandpre started for Rome, tossing 0.2 innings with two strikeouts while allowing one hit, two earned runs, and three walks. Left-hander Jacob Kroeger earned the win in relief, improving to 2-0 on the year.

The Grasshoppers continue their home series against the Rome Emperors tomorrow, Wednesday April 22, at 11:00AM for Guilford County 6th Graders School Day Game! To purchase tickets to any home Grasshoppers game please call 336-268-2255 or visit gsohoppers.com.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 21, 2026

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