Spartanburgers Drop Game One to Winston-Salem

Published on April 21, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hub City Spartanburgers News Release







SPARTANBURG, S.C. - Hub City opened a six-game series with the South-division leading Winston-Salem Dash on Tuesday morning - an 11:05 a.m. start for Education Day. The Dash (11-5) came out firing with back-to-back first inning homers and escaped multiple bases-loaded jams to win 4-3 against the Spartanburgers (7-8).

Arturo Disla set a new Hub City record with five hits - three singles and two home runs. He tied the old record Sunday with four hits against Wilmington, then broke it Tuesday. Disla has 15 hits over his last six games. As a team, the 'Burgers have homered in eight straight.

Hub City starter Aidan Curry (L, 1-1) set down each of the first two batters he faced to start the game. Caleb Bonemer and Colby Shelton then tagged Curry with solo home runs. Hub City loaded the bases against minor league rehabber David Sandlin in the bottom of the first but could not score.

After three scoreless frames and five strikeouts from Curry, Winston-Salem went back to work in the fifth. A one-out single from Ely Brown knocked Curry out of the ballgame, then Seth Clark walked two and gave up a two-RBI single to Anthony DePino. The Dash led 4-0 after the top of the fifth.

Disla roped two singles in the first three innings, then launched his first home run in the sixth, a solo shot off Grant Umberger (W, 2-2). "The Buffalo" doubled down against the southpaw reliever in the eighth, hammering a changeup to the top of the Spartanburg Community College Berm. After the second longball, the 'Burgers loaded the bases on two singles and an error, but a pitching change led to three straight Hub City strikeouts.

Trailing by two runs in the bottom of the ninth, the Spartanburgers put together one last rally against Aric McAtee (S, 2). After a one-out single from Gleider Figuereo, Disla's fifth hit brought the winning run to the plate. Malcolm Moore fisted a single into shallow center to score Figuereo, but a double play ended the game on the very next pitch.

The Spartanburgers try to even the series on Wednesday night at 6:35 p.m. ET. Hub City sends right-hander Enrique Segura (0-0, 4.76 ERA) to the mound against fellow righty Dylan Cumming (1-1, 6.35 ERA). Tickets are available online at hubcityspartanburgers.com/tickets.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 21, 2026

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