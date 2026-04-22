Austin Fires Five Shutout Frames as 'Clones Fall to 'Gades, 5-3

Published on April 21, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







WAPPINGERS FALLS, N.Y. - Despite carrying a 3-1 lead into the bottom of the 9th, the Cyclones fell to the Renegades, 5-3, on Tuesday night. 2B Kaeden Kent launched a walkoff three-run homer to center field after a handful of defensive miscues by Brooklyn in the frame.

Despite the loss, RHP Channing Austin excelled in his third start of the year. The USC product chucked 5.0 innings of shutout ball. Austin allowed only three hits, while striking out eight and walking just one. RHP Garret Stratton and RHP Hunter Hodges also recorded holds in relief.

Offensively, DH Ronald Hernandez was 1-for-3 at the dish with a double, walk and two runs scored.

Brooklyn cracked the scoreboard first. After the two teams traded zeroes in the 1st, the 'Clones hopped out in front in the 2nd courtesy of an RBI single from LF John Bay.

The pitching would take over for the middle innings, with nothing across on either side until the 6th. With men on 2nd and 3rd and only one out, RHP Baron Stuart issued a wild pitch, during which, C Josue Gonzalez committed a throwing error trying to make the play, allowing a second run to score on the error. That gave Brooklyn a 3-0 lead.

The Renegades spoiled the shutout in the 7th. After Gonzalez tripled, he proceeded to score on a wild pitch thrown by Stratton.

Brooklyn's poor defense proved to be costly in the 9th. After a groundout to start the frame, LF Wilson Rodriguez hit a fly ball to center that neither SS Antonio Jimenez nor CF Heriberto Rincon could catch for the 2nd out of the inning. One batter later, RF Tyler Wilson hit one to right field that RF Diego Mosquera could not cut off, allowing Wilson to end up at 3rd with an RBI triple. Still, Brooklyn would record the second out on a 6-2 fielder's choice.

Gonzalez then hit a broken bat floater into center that nobody could reel in, putting two on with two outs. Kent then took RHP Hoss Brewer deep to end the ballgame.

The Cyclones and Renegades will continue their series on Wednesday night at HEritage Financial Park at 6:35 p.m. RHP Noah Hall (0-1, 4.40 ERA) will go for Brooklyn. He'll be opposed by RHP Luis Serna (1-0, 1.64 ERA).







South Atlantic League Stories from April 21, 2026

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