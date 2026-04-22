Hot Rods Game Notes

Published on April 21, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Defending Home Soil.... The Bowling Green Hot Rods have won each of their first two series at Bowling Green Ballpark in 2026. The Hot Rods defeated the Rome Emperors in four games of a six-game series while also downing the Winston-Salem Dash in two games of a three-game set. Bowling Green olds a 4-0 record in home games decided by two runs or fewer.

Hujsak Attack.... Outfielder Connor Hujsak caught fire in the Hot Rods' road series against the Greenville Drive. The 24-year-old is 10-for-22 over his last five games with three home runs, seven extra-base hits and five RBI. Hujsak logged his first multi-home run game for Bowling Green last Tuesday and smashed a game-tying two-run home run in the ninth inning last Thursday.

Theo's The Guy.... Theo Gillen, the Tampa Bay Rays' No. 1 prospect, returns to the Hot Rods' lineup on Tuesday night. The 20-year-old surged at the end of Bowling Green's last home stand with four home runs in two games against Rome. Gillen was awarded SAL Player of the Week for his performance, going 7-for-17 (.412) with a double, four homers, and eight RBI in five games. The former first-round draft pick holds a team-best 1.145 OPS and is tied for first with four home runs this season.

Yo, Adrian!.... Adrian Santana has reached base safely in 11 consecutive games. During the streak, he is hitting .286, making his way on base with 12 hits and four walks. Santana is currently tied for the seventh-longest active streak in the SAL, trailing Eric Guenther (Hudson Valley Renegades) and Devin Fitz-Gerald (Wilmington Blue Rocks) at 13 consecutive games.

Garden State Roots.... Hot Rods infielder Tony Santa Maria grew up roughly 65 miles from ShoreTown Ballpark, home of this week's opponent Jersey Shore BlueClaws. The 24-year-old has a career .802 OPS with 19 RBI in 28 career games as a Hot Rod. Santa Maria is tied for third in the SAL with seven stolen bases this season. He's now 10-for-11 on stolen bases in his professional career after being drafted out of Rutgers in the 2024 MLB Draft.

Flew Ball is For Real.... Nathan Flewelling has dazzled to start the 2026 season. The 19-year-old catcher has homered in each of the Hot Rods' first three series this season, including two home runs last week at Greenville. The Rays' No. 10 prospect leads Bowling Green with a .317 batting average and 10 RBI.

This week's opponents.... The Jersey Shore BlueClaws enter Tuesday night second in the SAL's North Division. Jersey Shore leads the South Atlantic League in four major pitching metrics, noticably a 2.41 team ERA. The second-best ERA in the league is 3.24.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 21, 2026

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