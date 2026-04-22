Yankees Pitchers Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodon Currently Scheduled to Make Rehab Starts with Renegades

Published on April 21, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The New York Yankees have announced that RHP Gerrit Cole and LHP Carlos Rodon are currently scheduled to start for the Hudson Valley Renegades this week as part of their respective Major League rehab assignments. Cole is currently scheduled to pitch on Thursday, April 23, while Rodon is currently scheduled to pitch on Friday, April 24.

Cole, 35, began his Major League rehab assignment with Double-A Somerset on Friday, tossing 4.1 innings against Reading. He was placed on the 15-day injured list on March 25 for Tommy John surgery recovery, after missing the entirety of the 2025 season.

He last pitched in 2024 and finished 8-5 with a 3.41 ERA and 99 strikeouts over 95 IP in 17 starts. Cole was the AL Cy Young Award Winner in 2023 after finishing 15-4 with a 2.63 ERA and 222 strikeouts in 209.0 IP across 33 starts.

Originally selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates with the first overall pick of the 2011 First-Year Player Draft, the Yankees signed Cole as a free agent on December 18, 2019. With the Yankees, Cole has gone 59-28 with a 3.12 ERA and 915 strikeouts over 759.0 IP and 125 starts. The six-time MLB All-Star has an MLB career 153-80 record, 3.18 ERA and 2251 strikeouts in 1954.0 IP over 317 starts for the Pittsburgh Pirates (2013-17), Houston Astros (2018-19) and the Yankees (2020-present).

Rodon, 33, has not pitched in game action in 2026. He is a 3x MLB All-Star and has finished in the top six in Cy Young Award voting three times, including in 2026. Across 11 MLB seasons, Rodon has a 93-72 record with a 3.73 ERA and 1,409 strikeouts in 1282.0 innings in 231 games (226 starts). He made one rehab start with the Renegades in 2023, throwing 3.2 scoreless innings with eight strikeouts against the Wilmington Blue Rocks.

Rodon was originally drafted by the Chicago White Sox with the third overall pick of the 2014 First-Year Player Draft, the Yankees signed him as a free agent on November 6, 2022. He has also pitched with the Chicago White Sox (2015-21), San Francisco Giants (2022), and the Yankees (2023-present). With the Yankees, Rodon has gone 37-26 with a 4.00 ERA and 462 strikeouts over 434.2 IP and 79 starts.

Available for both rehab games is a fun and unique way to enjoy Renegades baseball: the Sohns Appliance Center Landing Fireside Seats (available in April and May). This exclusive ballpark experience offers four tickets around a firepit and s'mores delivered in the fifth inning as well as a great view for April and May games. Only 10 pits are available for each game, and can be booked here.

Single game tickets are available for purchase online at www.hvrenegades.com/tickets, over the phone by calling the Renegades Ticket Office at (845) 838-0094, or in-person at the Ticket Office powering every play by Central Hudson, a FORTIS company at Heritage Financial Park.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 21, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.