Renegades Split Sunday Doubleheader

Published on April 26, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Wappingers Falls, NY - The Hudson Valley Renegades split a doubleheader with the Brooklyn Cyclones on Sunday afternoon at Heritage Financial Park, dropping the first game 6-2 and winning the second 7-2.

Sunday was the first doubleheader played by the Renegades in 2026 after they played six in 2025. Last season Hudson Valley swept two doubleheaders and split three, while being swept once.

Kaeden Kent hit a two-run homer with two outs in the bottom of the seventh to help the Renegades avoid being shut out for the first time in a game this season.

The Renegades stole a season-high seven bases in game two of the twin bill, despite only coming to bat in six innings.

The split of the doubleheader moved the Renegades into first place in the SAL North, 0.5 games ahead of the Greensboro Grasshoppers, who were swept in a doubleheader by the Rome Emperors on Sunday. It is the first time this season that the Renegades end a day in possession of first place.

Hudson Valley has clinched a winning record in the month of April for the fifth straight season. The Renegades are 67-38 (.638) all-time in April games, which they began playing in the 2022 season.

Sunday's crowd of 3,001 marked the third straight opening with over 3,000 fans at Heritage Financial Park. It is the first time that the Renegades have drawn over 3,000 in three straight April or May games in Heritage Financial Park history.

SS Kaeden Kent (4-for-7, 2 R, HR, 2 RBI, BB, 2 SB) picked up two hits in each game of the doubleheader, and had at least one hit in each game this series.

Kent is working a seven-game hitting-streak and a 10-game on-base streak. During his hitting streak, Kent is 14-for-34 (.412) with 11 RBIs.

Kent had four multi-hit performances across the six-game series, and he scored a run in five of the six games.

Kent batted home at least one runner in four of the six games against Brooklyn.

CF Cole Gabrielson (1-for-3, HR, R, 3 RBI) hit his first home run of the season in game two of the doubleheader.

Gabrielson only played in two of the six games against Brooklyn, and he got hits in both. Gabrielson went 2-for-6 across the series.

It was Gabrielson's first home run with the Renegades since Aug. 30, 2023 at Wilmington in his Renegades debut.

C Eric Genther (0-for-five, BB, HBP, K) extended his on-base streak to 18 games in 2026, and 25 games going back to 2025 combined with Single-A Tampa.

Genther got on base in his last plate appearances of each game. He got hit by a pitch in game one, and he drew a hard-earned walk-in game two after being down 1-2 in the count.

LF Wilson Rodriguez (2-for-3, 2B, R, BB, K) grabbed the first hit of game two for the Renegades via a blasted ground- rule double to right field.

Rodriguez got a hit in all but one game that he played against Brooklyn. He went 7-for-16 (.438) with six runs, two RBIs, and two extra-base hits.

Rodriguez also extended his hitting and on-base streaks to three games. He has multi-hit performances in two of those three games and is hitting .500 (5-for-10) over the streak.

RF Tyler Wilson (2-for-5, R, 2 BB, K, 2 SB) was one of two Renegades to grab a hit in each of the doubleheader (INF Kaeden Kent).

Wilson grabbed hits in four of the five games he played against Brooklyn, and he batted .333 (5-for-15) across the series.

Wilson drew a walk in four of the five games. He currently has six walks this season across 13 games.

1B Josh Moylan (1-for-5, R, RBI, BB) brought home the final run of the night for the Renegades in the bottom of the fifth of game two.

Moylan had hits in three of four games played this series, batting .417 (5-for-12) with five RBIs.

Moylan has eight RBIs across his last five games played.

C Josue Gonzalez (1-for-3, 2B) grabbed his fifth extra-base hit of the season in game two of the doubleheader.

Gonzalez has more extra-base hits (five) than he does singles (two) this season.

Gonzalez got hits in three of four games this series, batting .267 (4-for-15).







South Atlantic League Stories from April 26, 2026

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