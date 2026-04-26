Asheville Drops Series Finale Versus Drive

Published on April 26, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Asheville Tourists News Release







ASHEVILLE, N.C. - Closing out their six-game series against the Greenville Drive, the Asheville Tourists surrendered a late lead and lost on Sunday afternoon at HomeTrust Park 10-7.

The Tourists (5-16) jumped ahead in the fifth inning when they sent 10 men to the plate and scored five. Highlights include a two-run homer from Jason Schiavone and a two-RBI single from Kyle Walker.

With Asheville ahead 7-3 in the eighth inning, two hit-by-pitches and a walk brought Justin Gonzalez to the plate with two outs. He blasted a grand slam to dead center for the Drive (11-10) to tie the game.

No scoring happened the rest of the way for Asheville, as Harry Blum (W, 1-0) shut the final three innings down with five strikeouts and not allowing a hit. Greenville stole the game in the 10th inning, when it scored three off Colby Langford (L, 1-1).

With an off day on Monday, the Tourists will hit the road and travel north to Wilmington to face the Blue Rocks in a six-game series beginning Tuesday. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. ET.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 26, 2026

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