Tourists Fall to Greenville After Surrendering Late Lead

Published on April 25, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Asheville Tourists News Release







ASHEVILLE, N.C. - A late push from the Greenville Drive offense lifted them above the Asheville Tourists 11-6 on Saturday night at HomeTrust Park.

The Tourists (5-15) gained a lead in the seventh inning by scoring three runs. A wild pitch brought home Jason Schiavone, which made it a 5-4 game.

Answering in the eighth inning, the Drive (10-10) scored six runs off of Joan Ogando (L, 0-3) to bust the doors open. The frame started with three walks and a hit-by-pitch, and later, more damage was done due to a pair of base hits.

Steven Brooks (W, 1-1) pitched the late game for the Drive, not allowing a run in 2 2/3 innings.

The series between Asheville and Greenville concludes tomorrow, with Sunday's game starting at 1:05 p.m. ET.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 25, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.