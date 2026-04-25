Rain Forces Saturday Postponement Between Spartanburgers and Dash

Published on April 25, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hub City Spartanburgers News Release







SPARTANBURG, S.C. - A constant rain on Saturday afternoon at Fifth Third Park forced the Spartanburgers (9-9) and Winston-Salem Dash (12-7) to postpone Saturday's scheduled game five of the series. The two teams will finish the series with a doubleheader at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Saturday showdown was scheduled for a 4:35 p.m. ET start, but it began in a delay with a steady rain beginning to fall around 3:30 p.m. The tarp remained on the field until the game was officially postponed an hour and a half after the scheduled start time.

Fans with tickets to Saturday's game will have the opportunity to exchange their tickets for a ticket of equal or lesser value to Sunday's doubleheader or another Spartanburgers home game throughout the 2026 season. To exchange tickets, fans may call the Spartanburgers box office at 864-594-0701.

Hub City and Winston-Salem's Sunday doubleheader will consist of two seven-inning contests beginning at 3 p.m. ET and including approximately a 40-minute break between games. Only one ticket is needed for both games, and tickets are available online at hubcityspartanburgers.com/tickets.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 25, 2026

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