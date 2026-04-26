Brito Fans 10 in Hot Rods Doubleheader Sweep

Published on April 25, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Bowling Green, Kentucky - Anderson Brito struck out a season-high 10 batters as the Bowling Green Hot Rods (14-6) swept the Jersey Shore BlueClaws (9-10) in a doubleheader on Saturday, taking the first game 3-2 and game two 5-2 on Saturday at Bowling Green Ballpark.

In game one, the BlueClaws grabbed the lead with one run in the top of the second inning. Hot Rods starter Jose Urbina surrendered two, two-out walks and Brady Day lined an RBI single into right field for a 1-0 BlueClaws advantage.

Jersey Shore increased their lead in the top of the fifth inning against Urbina. Day homered to right field, making it 2-0.

The Hot Rods turned it around with three runs in the bottom of the fifth against BlueClaws starter Ryan Dromboski. Connor Hujsak and Tony Santa Maria each walked to start the inning, and Tom Poole bunted the runners to second and third base. J.D. Gonzalez logged a two-run single, evening the game at 2-2. Theo Gillen laced a go-ahead RBI double out to right field, giving Bowling Green a 3-2 advantage.

Cade Citelli and Jonathan Russell kept the lead intact. Citelli worked a scoreless top of the sixth inning while Russell stranded the tying run in scoring position in the top of the seventh for a 3-2 final.

Citelli (2-0) got the win with 1.1 hitless innings. Dromboski (0-2) was tagged with the loss after 5.0 innings, surrendering three runs on four hits, two walks and five strikeouts. Russell (3) delivered the save with a scoreless seventh inning, allowing one walk and striking out one.

In game two, Bowling Green plated the first run in the bottom of the second inning against rehabber Michael Mercado. Hujsak led off with a single and two more walks loaded the bases. J.D. Gonzalez recorded an RBI groundout to make it 1-0, Bowling Green.

The Hot Rods hit BlueClaws reliever Sam Highfill for four runs in the bottom of the third inning. Adrian Santana led off with a hit-by-pitch, and Gillen launched a two-run home run to right field for a 3-0 lead. Hujsak belted a solo home run to left-center two batters later for a 4-0 advantage. Bowling Green grabbed one more run on an Angel Mateo sacrifice fly to center field, making it a 5-0 cushion.

Jersey Shore would tack two runs off Brito in the top of the fifth inning. Carter Mathison smacked a one-out double and scored on a Raider Tello RBI single, cutting the lead to 5-1. Day singled and set up a Devin Saltiban RBI knock to left field, reducing the lead to 5-2.

Bowling Green's bullpen held firm from there. Noah Beal logged a scoreless sixth inning and Jacob Kmatz recorded the final three outs in the seventh, salting away a 5-2 win.

Brito (2-0) dealt for the win, striking out 10 batters across 5.0 innings, allowing two runs on six hits and one walk. Mercado (0-1) took the loss after throwing 2.0 innings, surrendering one run on one hit and two walks. Kmatz (4) earned the save with a scoreless seventh inning, allowing one hit and striking out two.

The Hot Rods and BlueClaws close their six-game series on Sunday at 1:05 PM CT. LHP Garrett Gainey (starts for Bowling Green against Jersey Shore's LHP Ryan Graves.

Fans can catch all the action by watching on MiLB.tv, listening through the MiLB First Pitch App and BGHotRods.com. Fans can also secure their seats for future home Hot Rods games by calling (270) 901-2121, visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark box office during normal business hours, or going to www.bghotrods.com.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 25, 2026

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