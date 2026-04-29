Hot Rods Game Notes

Published on April 29, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Back Where It Began.... RHP Andres Galan is making his first start of the season on Wednesday in Rome. The righty made his High-A debut with Bowling Green on July 3, 2025, in a start against the Emperors. In that matchup, Galan tossed 5.2 innings, allowing one run on four hits with four walks and four strikeouts. To start the season, he has made six appearances, posting a 2-0 record with a 0.84 ERA over 10.2 innings of work.

Day Game Duty.... Wednesday marks the sixth day game of the 2026 season for Bowling Green. The Hot Rods are currently 2-3 in day games. The last day win for Bowling Green came on Wednesday, April 22, with an 11:05 AM CT first pitch against Jersey Shore. In that game, the Hot Rods homered four times, receiving two long balls from Tom Poole, as well as one from Nathan Flewelling and J.D. Gonzalez.

Visiting the Poole.... Outfielder Tom Poole showcased his skills in the last series against Jersey Shore. Over five games played, Poole hit .357 (5-for-14) with a double, three home runs, and 6 RBI. With two homers in the Wednesday matchup, Poole became the third Hot Rods hitter to log a

multi-homer game in 2026, joining Theo Gillen and Connor Hujsak.

Pitre's Pace.... Infielder Emilien Pitre had a breakout series last week against Jersey Shore. While facing the BlueClaws, Pitre went 6-for-18 (.333) while driving in two runs. He collected his first two multi-hit performances in the series, including a 3-for-5 performance last Thursday. During the series, Pitre increased his batting average from .136 to .194 while knocking in his 10th run of the season.

Saving The Day.... The Hot Rods lead Minor League Baseball with 13 saves in 14 save opportunities this season, ahead of Triple-A's Gwinnett Stripers and Memphis Redbirds (10). Kmatz leads the South Atlantic League with four saves, Russell is second with three saves. At the High-A level, the Hot Rods hold a five save lead over the next team, leading the Eugene Emeralds (8) of the North West League.

Yo, Adrian!.... Adrian Santana has reached base safely in 17 consecutive games. The infielder is hitting .288, making his way on base with 19 hits and six walks during that time frame. Santana is two games off the longest active on-base streak in the SAL, trailing Winston-Salem's Colby Shelton and Hudson Valley's Eric Genther with 19-game on-base streaks.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 29, 2026

Hot Rods Game Notes - Bowling Green Hot Rods

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