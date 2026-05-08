Bootleggers Game Notes

Published on May 7, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







A Decade's Worth of Tradition.... The Bowling Green Bootleggers return to Bowling Green Ballpark. The Bootleggers tradition honors the rich bourbon heritage of Kentucky, with over 35 distilleries present throughout the state. 2026 features new Bootleggers jerseys, including a 10th anniversary logo and an alternate logo, a flaming alligator coming out of a bourbon barrel on the left sleeve. Bowling Green is 2-0 this season in the Bootleggers uniforms with a 10-5 win over the Rome Emperors and a 12-5 win over the Jersey Shore BlueClaws.

Home Cooking... The Hot Rods have now won all three home series in 2026. Bowling Green commands a 12-4 record at Bowling Green Ballpark and leads the South Atlantic League with a 75.0 win percentage. Bowling Green pitching has delivered a 10.6 K/9 over 135 innings pitched, while the bats are slugging .444 with 21 home runs.

He's Grrreat!.... Tony Santa Maria drove in five RBI in Wednesday's win over the Brooklyn Cyclones, tying his career-best from April 8, 2025. Santa Maria boasts the sixth-best on-base percentage (.460) and sixth-most stolen bases (12) in the 2026 South Atlantic League. The New Jersey native holds a 17-game on-base streak, joint-longest by a Hot Rods player this season.

Locking Down Dubs... Bowling Green leads all of Minor League Baseball with 14 saves in 2026. The Hot Rods have four more saves than any other team in the South Atlantic League. In addition, the Hot Rods are a perfect 9-for-9 in save opportunities at Bowling Green Ballpark; the next closest teams in MiLB have seven home saves this season. RHP Jacob Kmatz leads the SAL with four saves this season.

Flew Ball is For Real.... Nathan Flewelling has launched a home run in each of the Hot Rods' first five series of the season. The Tampa Bay Rays' No. 10 prospect connected for two home runs against the Rome Emperors at AdventHealth Stadium on May 1st and May 3rd. Flewelling enters Thursday night with the fourth-best OPS (1.075) and sixth-best SLG (.654) in the South Atlantic League.

Coming in Clutch.... Angel Mateo delivered two of Bowling Green's biggest hits during their series in Rome. Mateo clobbered a three-run home run in an 8-4 victory on April 28th and a game-tying two-run double in the ninth inning of May 1st's thrilling 6-5 win in 11 innings. Mateo's five RBI over his last five games is the second-most of any Hot Rods player during that time span (Tony Santa Maria, 8).







South Atlantic League Stories from May 7, 2026

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