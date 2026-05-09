Brito Strikes out 10 in Hot Rods' 7-2 Loss to Cyclones

Published on May 8, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Bowling Green, Kentucky - Anderson Brito tied his season-high with 10 strikeouts, but the Bowling Green Hot Rods (19-11) came up short in a 7-2 loss to the Brooklyn Cyclones (8-21) on Friday night at Bowling Green Ballpark.

The Cyclones struck first with two runs in the top of the second inning against Brito. John Bay and Trace Willhoite logged back-to-back solo home runs with two outs to take a 2-0 lead.

Bowling Green plated one run in the bottom of the third inning against Brooklyn's starting pitcher Channing Austin. Emilien Pitre recorded an infield single and stole second. Tony Santa Maria clubbed a double down the left-field line, hedging the Cyclones' lead to 2-1.

Brooklyn snagged one run off Brito in the top of the fourth inning. Houck smoked a leadoff solo home run to right-center field to give the Cyclones a 3-1 advantage.

The Hot Rods responded with one run off Austin in the bottom of the fourth inning. Connor Hujsak roped a leadoff double and scored on a two-out double to left field from Angel Mateo, reducing the lead to 3-2.

The Cyclones delivered two runs off Hot Rods reliever Dominic Niman in the top of the sixth inning. Antonio Jimenez hit a two-out single, Yonatan Henriquez earned a walk, and Mitch Voit lifted a two-run double to right-field, making it 5-2 Brooklyn.

The visitors added two insurance runs off Hot Rods' right-hander Andres Galan in the top of the eighth inning. Yohairo Cuevas doubled with one out and moved to third on a groundout. Henriquez walked and stole second, teeing up Voit for a two-run single to centerfield to make it 7-2 Cyclones.

THe Hot Rods went down in order in the bottom of the ninth, cementing a 7-2 final.

Gregori Louis (1-0) earned the victory for Brooklyn with 1.2 scoreless innings, adding two strikeouts. Brito (2-2) took the loss, conceding three runs on five hits across 4.2 innings, walking three and striking out 10.

The Hot Rods and Cyclones meet for a double-header Saturday afternoon with the first game beginning at 4:05 PM CT and the second approximately 40 minutes after the first game. LHP Garrett Gainey (2-1, 4.63 ERA) will start game one and RHP Trevor Harrison (0-0, 4.76 ERA) will start game two for Bowling Green. Brooklyn's starters are still to be determined.

Fans can catch all the action by watching on MiLB.tv, listening through the MiLB First Pitch App and BGHotRods.com. Fans can also secure their seats for future home Hot Rods games by calling (270) 901-2121, visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark box office during normal business hours, or going to www.bghotrods.com.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 8, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.