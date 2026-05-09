Saltiban, Colmenares Homer, But BlueClaws Lose Wild Friday Game, 11-10, in 11 Innings

Published on May 8, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







FREDERICK, MD - Frederick hit back-to-back home runs in the bottom of the 11th to walk off the BlueClaws, 11-10 on Friday night. Maikol Hernandez hit a two-run home run to tie the game, and Elis Cuevas followed with a walk off home run to complete the improbable comeback.

The Keys (18-12) have now taken the first four games of their series with Jersey Shore (14-16).

The loss was the first walk-off loss for Jersey Shore this year, and the first walk-off home run they've allowed since July 11th last year to Aron Estrada at Aberdeen.

The BlueClaws had taken the lead in the top for the 10th on a two-run home run by Jose Colmenares. It was his third home run of the season. Jersey Shore had led 8-6 going into the 10th inning, taking the lead on an RBI single from Nick Biddison and a wild pitch for a two-run lead. Frederick, however, tied the game on a SAC fly by Colin Yeaman and an RBI single from Leandro Arias with Frederick down to their final strike.

Estanista (1-1) took the loss, after Luis Avila had a chance to close the game in the 10th.

Trailing 5-2, the BlueClaws rallied to tie the game in the eighth on a three-run home run by Devin Saltiban. It was his first home run of the season and sixth home run of his career.

Frederick then took the lead in the bottom of the eighth. Off Juan Amarante, Collin Yeaman doubled to left field and brought home Braylin Tavera from first base to put the Keys in front.

Jersey Shore then tied the game in the ninth on an RBI single from Raider Tello.

The game was scoreless into the bottom of the fourth, when Reed Trimble homered to open the scoring. It was Trimble's second home run of the week as part of his rehab assignment with the Keys.

Frederick added three more in the fifth on an RBI single from Ike Irish and a 2-run double from Vance Honeycutt. After the BlueClaws got two runs in the sixth on a groundout from Luke Davis and wild pitch, Leandro Arias homered off Adilson Peralta in the bottom of the inning to push the lead to 5-2.

John Spikerman, Tello, Saliban, and Biddison all had two hits for Jersey Shore.

BlueClaws starter Reese Dutton gave up four runs, two earned, over six innings.

The teams continue their series on Friday night at 6:00 pm. LHP Mavis Graves starts for Jersey Shore.

-Jersey Shore BlueClaws-







South Atlantic League Stories from May 8, 2026

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