Claws Fall 11-4 in Frederick on Thursday

Published on May 7, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







FREDERICK, MD - The BlueCalws led 4-0 but lost to Frederick 11-4 on Thursday at Grove Stadium.

Jersey Shore (14-15) fell back under .500 with their third straight loss to begin the series with the Keys (17-12).

The BlueClaws led 4-0 after three innings. They scored three times in the second inning started with an RBI single from Nick Biddison. Luis Caicuto (groundout) and Trent Farquhar (SAC fly) drove in runs in the inning. Devin Saltiban then singled home a run in the third to push the lead to 4-0.

Frederick, however, got going off Brandon Beckel in the bottom of the inning. Wehiwa Aloy, who homered on Wednesday, homered again to cut the lead to 4-1. It was his seventh of the year.

The Keys then added six runs in the fourth. Vance Honecutt (5th) homered to start the inning. Elis Cuevas and Ryan Stafford each doubled in a run to tie the game at four.

Titan-Kennedy Hayes then came on for Beckel. A wild pitch gave Frederick the lead. Aloy added a SAC fly and Victor Figueroa added an RBI single for a 7-4 lead.

Frederick added four more in the bottom of the seventh off Danyony Pulido.

Cuevas finished with three hits for the Keys.

Raider Tello and Devin Saltiban had three hits for Jersey Shore while Jose Colmenares and Nick Biddison each had two.

Beckel (1-1) took the loss, allowing six runs in 3.1 innings. Frederick starter Boston Bateman (1-2) gave up four runs, one earned, in five innings to earn the win.

The teams continue their series on Friday night at 7:00 pm. Reese Dutton starts for Jersey Shore.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 7, 2026

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