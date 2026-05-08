Winston-Salem Tops Renegades, 7-3

Published on May 7, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Wappingers Falls, NY - The Hudson Valley Renegades fell 7-3 to the Winston-Salem Dash on Thursday at Heritage Financial Park.

The Renegades struck first in the bottom of the second but fell behind in the top of the fifth. Hudson Valley is now 11-6 when scoring first this season.

Renegades pitching gave up nine free bases, walking five batters and hitting four.

Renegades bats could only muster two hits after the bottom of the third inning. The Renegades struck out 12 times from the fourth inning to the end of the game.

LHP Allen Facundo (4.1 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 6 K, 3 HB) made his first home start with the Renegades, striking out six across 4.1 innings. He tied his career high with 88 pitches.

Facundo has struck out at least six batters in all five of his starts this year between Single-A Tampa and the Renegades.

RHP Chris Veach (1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K) pitched a 10th-straight scoreless appearance this season.

Veach has not allowed a run to cross and has only allowed four hits and two walks through his first 11.2 innings this season.

Dating back to the 2025 season Veach has a string of 14 consecutive scoreless appearances spanning 17.2 innings.

LF Josh Moylan (2-for-3, R, HR, 3 RBI, HBP) grabbed his first hits of the series and his fifth multi-hit performance of the season.

Moylan ripped his third home run of the year to deep right field, tying him for the team lead. The ball came off his bat at 112.5 mph.

It was Moylan's 18th career home run with the Renegades, moving him into a tie for eighth on the team's all-time career home runs list (with Jace Avina and Josh Breaux).

Moylan brought home three runners in a game for a third time this season. He has 15 RBIs this season which ranks fourth on the team.

Moylan is the Renegades all-time leader with 107 R, 184 H, and 107 RBI in 238 games.

RF Wilson Rodriguez (2-for-4, 2 R, SB) grabbed his second-straight multi-hit performance against the Dash.

Rodriguez has gotten on base in 11 of his last 12 games played, going 12-for-45 (.273) over the stretch with 3 2B, 3B, 4 RBI, and 7 BB.

Rodriguez was one of just two Renegades to grab multiple hits on Thursday night, joining Josh Moylan.

3B Roderick Arias (1-for-4, SO) extended his hitting streak to eight-straight and his on-base streak to 12.

Arias is 10-for-30 (.300) over the hitting streak with 9 RBI, 3 BB, and a stolen base.

C Josue Gonzalez (0-2, 2 BB) was one of four Renegades to get on base multiple times.

Gonzalez has gotten on base in six of his last seven games, going 5-for-22 (.227) over the stretch.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 7, 2026

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