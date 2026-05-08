Hujsak, McCoy Power Bootleggers over Cyclones in 9-2 Win

Published on May 7, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Bowling Green, Kentucky - Connor Hujsak drove in five RBI, Jose Urbina logged a quality start, and Ryan McCoy blasted two home runs in a 9-2 win for the Bowling Green Bootleggers (19-10) over the Brooklyn Cyclones (7-21) on Thursday at Bowling Green Ballpark.

Hujsak's five RBI tied the most runs driven in by a Bowling Green player in 2026. McCoy became the first player with three extra-base hits in a game this season.

The Bootleggers jumped out to a strong start in the bottom of the first inning against Cyclones starter Jonathan Jimenez. Nathan Flewelling earned a walk, Emilien Pitre was hit by a pitch, and Tony Santa Maria walked on four pitches, all with two outs. Hujsak connected for Bowling Green's first grand slam of the season out to left-center field, making it 4-0.

Brooklyn mustered two runs in the top of the second inning against Urbina. Daiverson Gutierrez drew a leadoff walk and Colin Houck lifted a two-run home run to left field, cutting the lead in half for a 4-2 Bootleggers edge.

Bowling Green tagged one more run off Jimenez in the bottom of the fourth. McCoy powered a leadoff home run to right field for a 5-2 lead.

The Bootleggers added on with one run in the bottom of the sixth inning against Cyclones reliever Juan Arnaud. McCoy hit a leadoff double and scored on a two-out error by Vincent Perozo in left field, creating a 6-2 Bowling Green advantage.

Bowling Green strengthened the lead with three runs in the bottom of the seventh against Brooklyn reliever Garrett Stratton. Pitre walked, stole second, and moved up to third base on a throwing error. Hujsak struck a sacrifice fly to center field, upping the lead to 7-2. Angel Mateo walked, and McCoy unleashed a two-run blast to right-center field for a 9-2 margin.

Cade Citelli blanked Brooklyn in the top of the ninth to seal the 9-2 final.

Urbina (1-3) earned the victory with 6.0 innings, giving up two runs on five hits, two walks, and six strikeouts. Jimenez (0-4) was charged with the loss, throwing 4.1 innings and surrendering five runs on six hits, walking three and punching out three.

Bowling Green and Brooklyn continue their series Friday night at 6:35 PM CT. RHP Anderson Brito starts for the Hot Rods and Brooklyn's starting pitcher is still to be determined.

Fans can catch all the action by watching on MiLB.tv, listening through the MiLB First Pitch App and BGHotRods.com. Fans can also secure their seats for future home Hot Rods games by calling (270) 901-2121, visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark box office during normal business hours, or going to www.bghotrods.com.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 7, 2026

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