Asheville Drops First Game of Doubleheader
Published on May 7, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)
Asheville Tourists News Release
ASHEVILLE, N.C. - The Asheville Tourists fell to the Rome Emperors 7-5 in Game 1 of a doubleheader on Thursday night at HomeTrust Park.
Opening the scoring in the first, the Emperors (15-14) plated four runs to get off to an early start. Every time the Tourists (7-22) found the scoreboard, Rome had an answer.
Highlights offensively for Asheville include solo home runs from Alejandro Nunez, Chase Call, Kyle Walker and Jason Schiavone. Walker also notched an RBI single.
Cole Hertzler (1-2) had an off night as the starter, lasting just one inning. In three innings of relief, Connor Thomas (W, 1-0) earned his first decision of the year with a win.
With another seven innings to play, the nightcap between Asheville and Rome starts shortly.
South Atlantic League Stories from May 7, 2026
- Asheville Drops First Game of Doubleheader - Asheville Tourists
- Bootleggers Game Notes - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Brooklyn Cyclones Game Notes - Thursday, May 7 - at Bowling Green (7:35 PM ET) - Brooklyn Cyclones
- Cyclones 25th Anniversary Team Vote: Catchers - Brooklyn Cyclones
- Renegades Game Notes - 5/7/2026 - Hudson Valley Renegades
- YES Network & the Gotham Sports App to Air Five Renegades Games in 2026 - Hudson Valley Renegades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.