Asheville Drops First Game of Doubleheader

Published on May 7, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Asheville Tourists News Release







ASHEVILLE, N.C. - The Asheville Tourists fell to the Rome Emperors 7-5 in Game 1 of a doubleheader on Thursday night at HomeTrust Park.

Opening the scoring in the first, the Emperors (15-14) plated four runs to get off to an early start. Every time the Tourists (7-22) found the scoreboard, Rome had an answer.

Highlights offensively for Asheville include solo home runs from Alejandro Nunez, Chase Call, Kyle Walker and Jason Schiavone. Walker also notched an RBI single.

Cole Hertzler (1-2) had an off night as the starter, lasting just one inning. In three innings of relief, Connor Thomas (W, 1-0) earned his first decision of the year with a win.

With another seven innings to play, the nightcap between Asheville and Rome starts shortly.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 7, 2026

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