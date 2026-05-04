Schiavone Named Astros Minor League Player of the Month

Published on May 4, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Asheville Tourists News Release







ASHEVILLE, N.C. - The Houston Astros announced their Minor League Players of the Month for April, and Asheville's Jason Schiavone headlined the position players.

Showing off his power at the plate, Schiavone recorded nine home runs and three doubles during the first month of the season, playing a major role in his 1.050 OPS.

He has not slowed down to begin May, either. Schiavone is tied for second in all of Minor League Baseball with 11 home runs. The catcher also ranks fifth in High-A with a .655 slugging percentage and eighth with a 1.055 OPS. In the South Atlantic League, Schiavone is tied for first with 27 RBIs and ranks second with 25 walks.

Schiavone joined Asheville on Aug. 25 last season. He played in eight games with the Tourists to close the 2025 campaign, batting .286 with one home run and two doubles. The Baltimore native broke camp with the High-A club this season and has displayed more power than at any previous point in his career.

Asheville returns to action at HomeTrust Park on Tuesday to begin a six-game series against the Rome Emperors. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. ET.

Tickets can be purchased by calling 828-258-0428 ext. 3 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday or from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday game days. Tickets can also be acquired 24/7 at TouristsTickets.com.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 4, 2026

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