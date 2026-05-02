Extra Innings Contest Falls in Favor of Wilmington
Published on May 1, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)
Asheville Tourists News Release
WILMINGTON, Del. - Nine innings of baseball were not enough on Friday night at Frawley Stadium, as the Asheville Tourists were downed by the Wilmington Blue Rocks 7-6 in a dozen frames of action.
The Blue Rocks (13-11) built a 4-0 lead after scoring two in the first inning and another pair in the fifth.
Leveling the game in the sixth, the Tourists (6-19) brought home four runs in the frame, thanks to a Justin Thomas Jr. single to center field, followed by a Jason Schiavone three-run smash to right center field.
In his Asheville debut, southpaw Jordan Carr tossed 3 2/3 scoreless frames out of the bullpen, keeping the game tied into the ninth, after Parker Smith went the first five innings. Sending the game into extras, Conor Steinbaugh (L, 0-1) went the rest of the way.
Each team brought home a run in the 10th, and neither club scored in the 11th inning. The Tourists scored another in the 12th frame off Merrick Baldo (W, 2-2), but Wilmington fired back with two runs of their own to earn the win.
Heading into Game 5 of the series on Saturday, Asheville faces the Blue Rocks at 6:05 p.m. ET.
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