Jersey Shore Holds off Renegades

Published on May 1, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Lakewood, N.J. - For the second straight night the Hudson Valley Renegades mounted a late comeback at the Jersey Shore BlueClaws that came up just short, falling 8-7 on Friday night at ShoreTown Ballpark.

The BlueClaws sent 10 batters to the plate and scored seven runs in the bottom of the fifth to break the game open. It was the most runs allowed in an inning by the Renegades since the bottom of the sixth inning on 9/2/2021 at Greensboro (8).

The Renegades trailed 8-4 heading into the ninth inning and rallied for three runs and put the tying and go- ahead runs on base with two outs.

The Renegades have lost back-to-back games for the first time since April 17 and 18 at Frederick.

It was the second straight one-run game lost by Hudson Valley, dropping their record in such games to 3- 2. They are also now 7-4 in contests decided by two-or-fewer runs.

The Renegades bullpen got 3.2 scoreless innings from three relievers (Tony Rossi, Thomas Balboni and Chris Veach) to keep the game within reach.

RHP Rory Fox (4.1 IP, 7 H, 8 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 3 K) struck out three across 4.1 innings in his third start (fourth game) of the season.

Fox did not allow a run in the first three innings before allowing an RBI single to Nick Biddison in the fourth.

Fox was tagged for seven runs (four earned) in the bottom of the fifth.

Fox has allowed four-or-more runs in all four of his appearances this season.

SS Kaeden Kent (2-for-5, 2 R, 2B, 3B) returned to the lineup with two extra-base hits.

Kent now has a team-leading 11 multi-hit games in 2026 (nine two-hit games, two three-hit games).

Kent's double was also his sixth of the season, which also leads the team.

Kent has six multi-hit performances in his last nine games, and has scored a run in seven of his last nine games.

Kent saw his eight-game hitting streak and 11-game on-base streak end on Wednesday before a scheduled off-day on Thursday.

SS Core Jackson (1-for-4, R, RBI, SB) has a hit in all four games in the series.

In his last three games, Jackson is 8-for-14 at the plate with two runs and three RBIs to raise his season batting line to .250/.346/.386.

1B Kyle West (1-for-4, R, 2B, RBI) drove in a run for the second straight game.

West doubled and scored to lead off the ninth, kicking off a three-run rally which saw the Renegades put the tying and go-ahead runs on base.

RHP Tony Rossi (1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K) allowed two inherited runs to score but none of his own, and has now allowed no runs in eight of his first nine appearances of the season.

RHP Chris Veach (1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K) threw a scoreless inning in the ninth, and has now thrown 10.0 scoreless innings to begin the season.

Veach has a 12-game scoreless streak spanning 16.0 innings dating back to the end of the 2025 season.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 1, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.