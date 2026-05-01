Renegades Game Notes - 5/1/2026

Published on May 1, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Hudson Valley Renegades (14-9) at Jersey Shore BlueClaws (11-12) RHP Rory Fox (1-1, 7.53 ERA) vs. RHP Ryan Dromboski (0-2, 3.72 ERA) | Game 24 | Away Game 12 | Friday, May 1, 2026 | ShoreTown Ballpark | Lakewood, N.J. | First Pitch 6:35 p.m. |

Radio: The Beacon - WBPM 96.5 FM - Beacon, WGHQ 92.5 FM/920 AM Kingston, W232DQ 94.3 FM Peekskill, WBNR 1260 AM - Beacon, WLNA 1420 AM - Peekskill Internet Radio: www.hvrenegades.com/broadcast & www.renegadesonair.com TV: MiLB.tv & Bally Live App

Next Theme Game: Copa de la Diversion presented by Cafe Con Leche: Cinco de Mayo Promotion: Baseball Bingo presented by Partner Rentals & Silver Gades Club Tuesday Postgame: Senior Stroll & Launch-A-Ball

Game Information can be found on the Renegades Press Room: 2026 Hudson Valley Renegades Press Room

JOURNEYING TO JERSEY: The Hudson Valley Renegades are traveling for a third time this season, this week to Jersey Shore. This is the first of four series between the Renegades and the BlueClaws, and it's the first of two series at ShoreTown Ballpark. Last season, the Renegades went 11-10 against the BlueClaws and 6-7 at ShoreTown Ballpark.

CATCHING FIRE: The Renegades have won eight of their last 10, moving into the top spot of the South Atlantic League North. Over the nine game stretch, Hudson valley has outscored its opponents 58-39, beating Brooklyn five times, Frederick once, and Jersey Shore twice over the stretch. Renegades bats are hitting .255/.358/.394 with 43 BB and 81 K over the ten games. The pitching staff has a 3.07 ERA, the best mark in the South Atlantic League over the stretch.

ROAD SUCCESS: The Hudson Valley Renegades are 8-3 on the road this season, thanks to some strong pitching. The 'Gades are hitting 12 points better on the road, but the pitching staff is shoving an ERA 0.88 earned runs lower on the road compared to at home.

TAKING MANY FOR THE TEAM: Renegades C Eric Genther was hit by a pitch on Thursday night and now has an MiLB-leading 11 HBPs in 2026. Through only 21 games, Genther is already only 4 HBPs shy of tying the Renegades single-season record for HBP of 15, belonging to Robby Price (2010) and Ryder Mathias (2005). Garrett Martin holds the Yankees-era record with 14 HBP in 2024. However, Genther has a long way to go to catch Ripken Reyes' MiLB record of 49 HBPs in 119 games with San Antonio (AA, SD) in 2023. Genther is on pace to be hit by 63 pitches this season.

COMING TO AN END: Kaeden Kent saw his nine-game hitting streak come to an end on Wednesday night at Jersey Shore, during which he was one of the hottest hitters in MiLB. He hit .421/.476/.711 with 3 HR and 15 RBI during the streak, and was tied for second among all MiLB players in RBIs and tied for eighth in hits (16).

ON-BASE ANIMALS: Multiple Renegades batters are now settling into their season, and putting together impressive on-base streaks. There are currently nine Renegades players with multi-game on-base streaks, five players with on-base streaks that are at least five games long, and one with an on-base streaks greater than 20. Leading the pack is C Eric Genther who's working a 21-game on-base streak, and a 28-game on-base streak if you go back to the end of 2025 during his time with the Single-A Tampa Tarpons. Renegades players had three on-base streaks of 20-or-more games in 2025. The longest on-base streak by a Renegades player in 2025 belonged to Josh Moylan, who reached in 29 straight from 6/17-8/1.

CARDIAC 'GADES: During their recent run of strong play, the Renegades have won four games in their last at-bat, and have come from behind to win three times. They won the first two games against Brooklyn last week on walk off home runs hit by INF Kaeden Kent (Tuesday) and INF Kyle West (Wednesday), and picked up extra-inning wins on the road at Frederick on April 19 and Jersey Shore on April 29. Kent and West's walk-off homers marked the first time in the Portal Era (since 2005) that the Renegades hit walk-off home runs in back-to-back games. Hudson Valley is also improved to 2-1 in extra-inning games this season, and is 3-1 in one-run games and 7-3 in games decided by two-or-fewer runs.

ER-YAY: The Renegades boast the best ERA in the South Atlantic League (3.15). This should come as little surprise, as the Renegades have led the SAL in ERA in four straight seasons (2022-25), including a 2.82 mark in 2025 which was the lowest team ERA in MiLB since 2019.

Ks FOR EVERYONE: Through the first 23 games of the season, Hudson Valley struck out a league second-best 258 batters. The Renegades are averaging 11.23 Ks per game and have struck out double-digit batters in all but five contests this season.

STARTING STRONG: Renegades starting pitchers were strong across the past seven games coming into the series at Jersey Shore. Over the stretch, Hudson Valley's starting crew has posted a 2.81 ERA which is second only to the Brooklyn Cyclones (2.00 ERA). All other starting rotations in the South Atlantic League pitched an ERA above 3.40 over the timeframe. Additionally, Renegades starters put together a 0.97 WHIP, the lowest in the league over the last seven. Nobody else in the South Atlantic League had a WHIP below 1.25 in that window.

FIXIN' AT HERITAGE FINANCIAL: The Renegades opened up their 2026 home slate with a six-game series against the Wilmington Blue Rocks, High-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals. The 'Gades lost five of six games to the Blue Rocks, making it the first time Hudson Valley has lost five games in a six-game home series since August 2023 when it lost five of six to Jersey Shore. However, the 'Gades won five of six against Brooklyn last week, improving their home record to 6-6. Last season, the Renegades were 44-21 at Heritage Financial Park, the best home record in the South Atlantic League, and the second-best home record in High-A baseball. The Renegades trailed only the West Michigan Whitecaps (DET, A+) in the category.

BEST IN THE BIZ: RHP Luis Serna was named the South Atlantic League pitcher of the week for his nearly flawless performance against Wilmington on 4/9. Serna dealt a career-high 7.0 innings, and tied a career-high 10 strikeouts in his first start in High-A. He allowed one hit and zero runs, leading the Renegades to their first shutout of the 2026 season.

MAMA SAID SHUT YOU OUT: Since the start of the 2018 season, the Renegades have thrown 95 shutouts in 797 games (8.39 games per shutout), by far the most of any team in Minor League Baseball. The second-place team, Montgomery (TB, AA), has thrown 86 shutouts in 939 games (10.92 games per shutout). The only other active MiLB team with fewer than 800 games played from 2018-24 with more than 60 shutouts thrown is Brooklyn (NYM, A+), with 64 in 794 games (12.41 games per shutout). The Renegades have one shutout this season, thanks to RHP Luis Serna who dealt 7.0 scoreless innings against Wilmington on 4/9.

BEST IN SHOW: The Renegades had the lowest team ERA (2.82) among full-season MiLB teams in 2025. It was also the lowest single-season ERA for any full-season MiLB team since the reorganization of the minors in 2020. Since the start of the 2021 season, the Renegades own a cumulative 3.48 ERA, the lowest in MiLB among MiLB teams who have played every season.

STAR-STUDDED ROSTER: The Renegades Break Camp Roster features seven of the New York Yankees Top 30 prospects per MLB Pipeline rankings, led by LHP Pico Kohn (#10). Joining him are INF Core Jackson (#12), INF Kaeden Kent (#13), OF Wilson Rodriguez (#18), RHP Rory Fox (#21), RHP Sean Paul Liñan (#23) and RHP Jack Cebert (#25). An eighth, RHP Bryce Cunningham (#7), begins the season on the Renegades 7-day Injured List. Many of these are new names to the Yankees top prospects lists, as the organization has traded 17 of their top 30 prospects since the beginning of the 2025 season.

HOME COOKING: The Renegades have set single-season franchise records for wins in each of the last two seasons (73 and 79, respectively), and a big reason for that has been their dominance at Heritage Financial Park. Since the start of the 2024 season, Hudson Valley has a 91-40 (.695) record at home, by far the best of any MiLB team in that span.

RETURN OF THE KING: Returning to begin the 2025 season with the Renegades is INF/OF Josh Moylan, who is the all-time franchise leader in numerous offensive categories. Moylan is the Renegades all-time leader in: Games Played (232), At-Bats (776), Hits (180), Singles (114), Doubles (43), Extra-Base Hits (66), Total Bases (286), Runs (104), RBI (104), Walks (127) and Strikeouts (267). Moylan became the first Renegade ever to surpass 100 career RBIs against Brooklyn on 4/25. Moylan went 3-for-3 with three RBIs.

APRIL... FLOWERS?: The Renegades thrived last April, starting off 16-7 in the first month of the year. That led to a slower May and June where the Renegades finished the respective months 14-12 and 12-12. The Renegades played one six-game series against the Cyclones in April (3-3), and they played two three-game series against the Cyclones in June (5-1).







South Atlantic League Stories from May 1, 2026

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