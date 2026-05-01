Brooklyn Cyclones Game Notes - Friday, May 1 - vs. Frederick (6:40 PM)

Published on May 1, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







The Brooklyn Cyclones (6-17, 6-17) continue a six-game series against the Frederick Keys (12-11, 12-11) - the High-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles - on Friday evening at 6:40 p.m. from Maimonides Park on Coney Island in Brooklyn, N.Y.

RHP Parker Carlson (0-0, 2.08) is expected to make the start for the Cyclones as the opener. RHP Jonathan Jiménez (0-2, 11.08) is scheduled to pitch in bulk. The Keys are slated to counter with RHP Twine Palmer (1-1, 4.40)

Live coverage on the Cyclones Radio Network, Bally Sports Live, and MiLB.tv will begin at 6:25 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT: The Cyclones got back in the win column and snapped their 3-game skid with a win on Thursday night against Frederick, 2-1...RHP Irving Cota tossed a season-long 5.0 shutout frames in his start, lowering his ERA on the year to 0.96...RHP Cristofer Gomez and RHP Dakota Hawkins combined on 4.0 frames of one-run ball out of the 'pen, with the latter closing out the victory...SS Antonio Jimenez scored the game-winning run for the 'Clones in the 8th when he stole home...2B Kevin Villavicencio picked up two doubles and brought in the tying run in the 7th...The 22-year-old also tagged out C Colin Tuft trying to steal second for the final out of the game...The contest aired on SNY, the TV home of the New York Mets

25th ANNIVERSARY: The Cyclones celebrate their 25th anniversary season in 2026...Since the inaugural 2001 campaign, Brooklyn has captured 3 league titles...The Cyclones shared the New York-Penn League crown with the Williamsport Crosscutters in their first season before taking home the final NYPL title in 2019...Brooklyn captured its first full-season championship in 2025, going 4-0 in the postseason against Greensboro and Hub City...Entering play on Friday, the Cyclones hold a record of 1,124-972 (.536) in the regular season.

TERRA-COTA WARRIOR: RHP Irving Cota has been particularly dominant to start his 2026 campaign...The righty lowered his ERA to 0.96 (2 ER in 18.2 IP) in Thursday's win over Frederick...Cota tossed 5.0 shutout innings against the Keys, while giving up just two hits, striking out three, and walking only two...The Los Mochís, Sinaloa, Mexico native has logged scoreless efforts in four of his first five outings on the young season...Among South Atlantic League pitchers with at least 18.0 innings of work, Cota is third in ERA (0.96), 8th in WHIP (0.91), and 9th in walks-per-9-innings (2.41).

MONEY MITCH: INF Mitch Voit has found his stride at the plate...The former Michigan Wolverine finished with a multi-hit, multi-stolen base day in Wednesday's loss to Frederick...The 21-year-old has reached in seven straight games...Since April 11, Voit is slashing .264/.381/.472/.853...During that time, the first-rounder has whacked three home runs, scored 10 runs, and added nine steals...The nine swiped bags are tied for 3rd in the league during that timespan...This season, Voit is 10-for-11 on stolen-base attempts...Voit stole 20 bases in just 22 games with Single-A St. Lucie down the stretch of last season.

THE COMEBACK REPORT: LHP Nate Lavender continued his minor league rehab assignment, appearing with Brooklyn for the first time on Tuesday...The 26-year-old fired 1.0 frames out of the bullpen, allowing one run on two hits...All three outs Lavender recorded were strikeouts...Before joining Brooklyn, he made six appearances in the Florida State League, tallying an 0-1 record with a 6.43 ERA (5 ER in 7.0 IP), 4 walks, and 11 strikeouts...Lavender is currently on Triple-A Syracuse's 7-day injured list and spent the entire 2025 season on the Tampa Bay Rays' 60-day IL while recovering from internal brace surgery and bone spur removal surgery...The southpaw was selected by Tampa Bay in the Major League phase of the 2024 Rule V Draft...He was designated for assignment and returned to the New York Mets on November 12, 2025...Lavender spent part of 2022 on Coney Island, composing a 2-2 record with a 2.48 ERA (8 ER in 29.0 IP), 2 saves, 15 walks, and 37 strikeouts.

ROSTER MOVES: Brooklyn has undergone a series of roster moves already this week...On Thursday, the Cyclones activated OF Yonatan Henríquez off the 7-day injured list, while placing RHP Danis Correa on the IL...Additionally, RHP Tanner Witt was transferred to Triple-A Syracuse...On Wednesday, INF Trace Willhoite was added to Brooklyn's roster, joining the club from Triple-A Syracuse...On Tuesday, Brooklyn added OF Sam Biller from Single-A St. Lucie, C Vincent Perozo from Double-A Binghamton, and RHPs Dakota Hawkins and Tanner Witt from Triple-A Syracuse...In corresponding moves, OF Diego Mosquera was transferred to Double-A Binghamton, OF Heriberto Rincón was transferred to the Florida Complex League Mets, and RHP Dylan Ross was reinstated from the injured list at Triple-A Syracuse.

COREY KEEPS CRUSHING: 1B Corey Collins launched his second home run of last week in Game 2 on Sunday against Hudson Valley...Collins had his best game of the young season last Thursday night, facing six-time All-Star RHP Gerrit Cole...The Suwanee, Ga. native slugged his first home run of the season and picked up his third double of the season in his two at-bats against the Yankees' star, finishing 2-for-4 on the night...Over his last 11 games, Collins is 10-for-34 (.294) at the plate with a .294/.444/.559/1.003 slashline...The 24-year-old has added 7 runs scored, 3 doubles, 2 home runs, 4 RBI, and 9 walks to 8 strikeouts in that stretch.

BAY WATCH: OF John Bay has been on a tear to start the year...The Austin Peay State product saw his 7-game hitting streak snapped on Thursday...Bay has collected an .832 OPS through his first 20 games...Bay's wRC+ of 139 ranks fifth amongst all New York Mets' minor leaguers...Bay also tied a South Atlantic League single-game record, getting plunked by 3 pitches, on April 9 at Jersey Shore...The 24-year-old is the first SAL player to be drilled 3 times in one game since Bay was hit 3 times on September 7, 2025, at Jersey Shore...In 191 career plate appearances, the Shattuck, Okla., native has been hit 16 times (8.38%).

BALL MAGNETS: The Cyclones have worn their fair share of pitches to start the 2026 season...Entering play on Friday, Brooklyn has been hit by 26 pitches this season, which is tied for 2nd in the South Atlantic League...The 26 hit-by-pitches are tied for 4th in Minor League Baseball and tied for third among non-Triple-A teams...OF John Bay (8) and C Daiverson Gutiérrez (7) are second and third in the SAL in HBPs, just two behind Hudson Valley C Eric Genther (11)...Bay and Gutiérrez are third and tied for fourth, respectively, in MiLB for hit-by-pitches.

ROCKIN' RONNY: C Ronald Hernandez has been on base consistently as of late for Brooklyn...The Venezuela native drew three walks in Wednesday's loss to Frederick, raising his total to 18 on the season...Hernandez also whacked a bases-clearing 3-run double in the Cyclones' 8-3 win on Saturday of the previous homestand against Greensboro...In the last homestand against the Grasshoppers, the 22-year-old was 4-for-16 at the plate with 2 doubles, 5 RBI, 6 walks and 3 runs scored, while maintaining a .435 on-base percentage...For the year, Hernandez is tied for 3rd in the league with 18 free passes drawn - seven more than anyone else on Brooklyn's roster...The Venezuela native has also reached base safely in 16 of 20 games he's played in 2026 and has walked (18) practically just as often as he's struck out (19)

AUSTIN POWERS: RHP Channing Austin was brilliant in a pair of starts last week in Hudson Valley...In Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader, the Prospect Lefferts Gardens native threw 4.1 shutout innings, while striking out three and surrendering just two hits...On Tuesday of last week, the 24-year-old pitched 5.0 shutout innings, allowing just 3 hits and 1 walk while striking out 8...The 8 strikeouts fell 1 shy of his previous career high...Austin whiffed 9 batters over 4.0 innings on June 26, 2025, at Jupiter...Among South Atlantic League arms with at least 16.0 innings, Austin is tied for 8th in the league in ERA (1.62), and top 30 in strikeouts (18)...The Brooklyn native threw at least 5.0 shutout innings for the first time on May 29, 2025, with Single-A St. Lucie vs. Palm Beach.

HALL OF FAME: RHP Noah Hall continued to climb the Cyclones' all-time pitching leaderboard in his start on Tuesday night to open the series...The 25-year-old has 148 Ks in his Brooklyn career, having passed RHP Garrison Bryant (135) and LHP Felipe De La Cruz (133) for 2nd and 3rd, respectively, on the all-time list in early April at Jersey Shore...The Charlotte, N.C. native now trails only RHP Jaison Vilera (173) on Brooklyn's career strikeout list...Hall is also 2nd on the all-time starts list by Brooklyn pitchers with 30 and innings pitched with 146.2, having just passed Bryant (143.1)...In 2025, Hall ranked 2nd in the South Atlantic League in ERA (2.72) and batting average against (.200)...He also finished 5th in strikeouts (115), tied for 5th in double plays induced (9), 6th in innings (112.2), 9th in WHIP (1.27), and tied for 10th in starts (21)...Hall became the first player in franchise history to start multiple Opening Days in 2025 and started his 3rd-straight Opening Day in 2026.

EXTRA! EXTRA!: Brooklyn has already played 4 extra-inning games this year, including April 19's loss to Greensboro...The Cyclones are 2-2 in such contests...The first three came in back-to-back-to-back games at Jersey Shore from April 9-11...During that stretch, the 'Clones secured their second-straight extra-inning victory in their 6-3 triumph in 10 frames at Jersey Shore on April 11...The extra-inning wins were Brooklyn's first two since their 11-inning, 6-5 triumph vs. Hub City on August 17, 2025...LF Nick Roselli provided the walk-off RBI single in that contest...The victory was Brooklyn's first in extra frames on the road since a 6-3 win in 10 innings at Rome on May 10, 2024...The 3 consecutive extra-inning contests marked the first time that had happened since June 26-28, 2019, at Aberdeen and vs. Lowell...The Cyclones won all 3 of those games, 2-1 in 10 innings at Aberdeen on June 26, 4-3 in 10 innings at Aberdeen on June 27, and 5-4 in 11 frames on June 28 vs. Lowell...2B Luke Ritter capped a 5-hit game on June 28 with the walk-off RBI single.

2025 IN REVIEW: A memorable 2025 saw the Cyclones capture their first-ever South Atlantic League Championship...Brooklyn swept their way through the postseason, compiling a perfect 4-0 record with two-game sweeps over Greensboro in the North Division Finals and Hub City in the South Atlantic League Championship Series...It was just the second time Brooklyn inked a playoff spot as a full-season affiliate, joining the 2022 squad...The Cyclones' first-half record of 46-20 was good enough to earn them the first-half crown...Brooklyn was 26-39 in the 2nd half before running the table in the postseason.

PUT IT IN THE (HISTORY) BOOKS!: Last year's Cyclones squad set a new single-season franchise record for wins with 72...The 2022 club (70-54) is the only other team in Brooklyn history to register 70 or more wins...The Cyclones' 72 wins and .550 winning percentage were the franchise's best at the full-season level...The inaugural 2001 team holds the organizational high-water mark for winning percentage (.684).

NEW SHERIFF IN TOWN: Eduardo Núñez grabs the reins as Brooklyn's manager for 2026, serving as the 16th skipper in franchise history...Núñez takes over after serving as Brooklyn's hitting coach in 2024 and bench coach for the 2025 championship-winning squad...The 40-year-old replaces Gilbert Gómez, who joined the Mets coaching staff as New York's first base and outfield coach for 2026...Núñez joined the Mets organization before the 2021 campaign, and previously held positions in the organization with St. Lucie and in both the Florida Complex League and Dominican Summer League...He also worked on Team Puerto Rico's staff in the 2023 and 2026 World Baseball Classic.

BROOKLYN TO THE BIGS: After 14 former Cyclones made their Major League debuts in 2025, 3 alumni have already accomplished the feat early in 2026...RHP Cameron Foster made his debut for the Baltimore Orioles last Thursday night in Cleveland...A member of the 2023 squad, Foster worked 1.2 scoreless frames out of Baltimore's bullpen...OF Carson Benge, who started last season with Brooklyn, started for the Mets in right field on Opening Day in Queens just 12 months later...Benge was a force to be reckoned with during his time in High-A, logging a near .900 OPS across his 60 games in the South Atlantic League, earning SAL Post-Season All-Star honors...Additionally, from last year's team, RHP Anthony Nunez, who was traded for OF Cedric Mullins at last year's deadline, made his debut with the Orioles on March 28 after making Baltimore's Opening Day roster...The righty tossed 2.0 shutout innings...In Brooklyn last season, Nunez pitched to a sub-1.00 ERA (0.63) across 10 games out of the bullpen...Last year's 14 debuts in a single season set a new single-season franchise record.

AMAZIN' STARTS HERE: According to MLB Pipeline, the Cyclones hold 4 of the Mets' Top 30 prospects...Those are INF Mitch Voit (7), and INF Antonio Jimenez (16), and C Daiverson Gutiérrez (25)...All 3 are also considered Top 30 prospects according to Baseball America and SNY...BA has Voit at 8, Jimenez at 19, and Gutiérrez at 23, while SNY lists Voit at 10, Jimenez at 20, and Gutiérrez at 27...Baseball America also ranked INF Colin Houck as the organization's No. 35 farmhand entering 2026.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 1, 2026

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