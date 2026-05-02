Colmenares Homers; Claws Hold on to Win 8-7

Published on May 1, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Jose Colmenares keyed a seven run fifth inning with a three run home run and the BlueClaws won their second straight game, 8-7 over Hudson Valley on Friday at ShoreTown Ballpark.

Jersey Shore (12-12) got back to .500 with the win and leveled the series with Hudson Valley (14-10) at two games apiece after dropping the first two.

Hudson Valley rallied in the ninth for three runs to cut the lead to 8-7. Luis Avila came on, however, and got a fly out to right field to end the game and earn his first save.

The BlueClaws blew the game open in the fifth inning. John Spikerman singled to tie the game at two. Jose Colmenares then stepped in and smashed a three run home run to left field and put the BlueClaws up 5-2. It was his second home run of the year, and second (including one in August) off his former team in Hudson Valley.

Jersey Shore added an RBI double from Brock Vrandenburg and two more runs scored on wild pitches. The seven run inning matched the biggest inning by the BlueClaws this year as their third seven run inning of 2026.

Jersey Shore starter Ryan Dromboski retired the first eight he faced, striking out five, before an infield single from Cole Gabrielson. Still, Drombroski kept the game scoreless into the third.

There, Kaeden Kent doubled to start the inning and Core Jackson had an infield single. Kyle West grounded out to drive in the game's first run.

Dromboski (1-2) finished the game with nine strikeouts, tying his career high. He gave up three runs over 5.2 innings. Juan Amarante allowed one unearned run over 2.1 innings of relief.

The teams continue their series on Saturday at 4:05 pm. RHP Reese Dutton starts for Jersey Shore.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 1, 2026

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