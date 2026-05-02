Keys Defeat Cyclones in Game Four of Series Friday Night

Published on May 1, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Frederick Keys News Release







BROOKLYN, NY - The Frederick Keys defeated the Brooklyn Cyclones (Mets) in game four of the six-game series Friday night, winning by a score of 5-2 at Maimonides Park in Coney Island.

The Keys used a three-run top of the sixth inning along with two home runs to control the second half of the contest, as they now look for a road series win Saturday afternoon in game five in Brooklyn.

Twine Palmer picked up two strikeouts in the bottom of the first along with a 1-2-3 inning, keeping the Cyclones off the board through the first inning Friday night.

After both sides went scoreless in the second, Palmer recorded his third 1-2-3 inning of the night in the bottom of the third, allowing the score to stay deadlocked at zeros apiece going into the fourth at Maimonides Park.

Following a scoreless fourth inning for the Keys and Cyclones, Brooklyn struck first with an RBI single to right in the bottom of the fifth, giving the home team the 1-0 advantage approaching the sixth in the Big Apple.

In the top of the sixth, an RBI double from Wehiwa Aloy and a two-run home run by Victor Figueroa gave the Keys a 3-1 lead heading into the seventh, as they took the lead for the first time of the night late in the game.

With both teams going off the board in the seventh, Aloy launched his fifth home run of the season in the top of the eighth, and from there, a wild pitch that scored Braylin Tavera from third put the lead up to four for Frederick at 5-1 entering the ninth on a chilly and windy game three.

Despite the Cyclones getting one run back in the bottom of the ninth on an RBI double, Elis Cuevas threw out the runner at second to end the game, securing the game four victory for the Keys by a score of 5-2 Friday night.

The Keys continue the six-game series with the Cyclones Saturday afternoon for game five of the six-game set. First pitch is set for 2 p.m. from Maimonides Park in Coney Island.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 1, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.