Banana Ball Suite Raffle Now Open; Benefits BlueClaws Charities

Published on May 4, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - BlueClaws Charities is offering fans one more way to see the Banana Ball Game between the Loco Beach Coconuts and Party Animals at ShoreTown Ballpark on Saturday, June 13th.

The official 501c3 non-profit foundation of the Jersey Shore BlueClaws, BlueClaws Charities, is hosting a Suite Raffle that will be drawn on May 29th.

For just $50, fans can purchase one of just 300 raffle tickets. One winner will be drawn and that fan will win a private, 20-person Luxury Suite to the Banana Ball game on June 13th.

"With the popularity of Banana Ball coming to ShoreTown Ballpark, we are pleased to offer fans one last chance to secure tickets to these sold out events," said Jim McNamara, BlueClaws Charities Executive Director.

"Not only will our winner enjoy the game from a private Suite, but they will support BlueClaws Charities and our annual grant program along the way."

The BlueClaws will draw the winner after their Friday, May 29th game, and before the fireworks that night. The winner does not need to be present at the game to win, but the $50 raffle ticket includes two reserve seats to that night's game (a $36 value).

All of the proceeds from each $50 raffle ticket benefit BlueClaws Charities and their annual grant program. The organization supports a wide variety of area 501c3 organizations throughout Ocean & Monmouth Counties. This past year, BlueClaws Charities gave out $52,000 in grants across more than 50 area non-profits.

On May 29th, the BlueClaws will play as the ShoreTown Beach Badgers (more information here), a new alternate identity that honors the badge checkers that are a part of the fabric of the Jersey Shore.

BlueClaws Charities is the official 501c3 organization of the Jersey Shore BlueClaws.







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