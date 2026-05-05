Yankees RHP Gerrit Cole Currently Scheduled to Make Rehab Start with Renegades on Tuesday

Published on May 4, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The New York Yankees have announced that RHP Gerrit Cole is currently scheduled to start for the Hudson Valley Renegades on Tuesday, May 5 as part of his Major League rehab assignment. Tuesday's game is a Copa de la Diversión game presented by Café Con Leche celebrating Cinco de Mayo, with the Renegades suiting up as the Fenómenos Enmascarados del Valle de Hudson for the first time this season.

Cole, 35, has made three previous starts on his Major League rehab assignment, one with the Renegades and two with Double-A Somerset. Combined across his three outings, Cole has posted a 4.40 ERA (7 ER/14.1 IP) with 10 strikeouts and one walk. In his last outing last Wednesday with Somerset, the right-hander threw a season-high 5.2 innings, allowing three runs on three hits and throwing 60 pitches against Portland.

With the Renegades on April 23, Cole threw 4.1 innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on five hits while striking out four against the Brooklyn Cyclones.

He last pitched at the MLB level in 2024 and finished 8-5 with a 3.41 ERA and 99 strikeouts over 95.0 IP in 17 starts. Cole was the AL Cy Young Award Winner in 2023 after finishing 15-4 with a 2.63 ERA and 222 strikeouts in 209.0 IP across 33 starts.

Originally selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates with the first overall pick of the 2011 First-Year Player Draft, the Yankees signed Cole as a free agent on December 18, 2019. With the Yankees, Cole has gone 59-28 with a 3.12 ERA and 915 strikeouts over 759.0 IP and 125 starts. The six-time MLB All-Star has an MLB career 153-80 record, 3.18 ERA and 2251 strikeouts in 1954.0 IP over 317 starts for the Pittsburgh Pirates (2013-17), Houston Astros (2018-19) and the Yankees (2020-present).

Available for Tuesday's game is a fun and unique way to enjoy Renegades baseball: the Sohns Appliance Center Landing Fireside Seats. This exclusive ballpark experience offers four tickets around a firepit and s'mores delivered in the fifth inning as well as a great view from field level. Only 10 pits are available for each game, and can be booked here.

Single game tickets are available for purchase online at www.hvrenegades.com/tickets, over the phone by calling the Renegades Ticket Office at (845) 838-0094, or in-person at the Ticket Office powering every play by Central Hudson, a FORTIS company at Heritage Financial Park.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 4, 2026

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