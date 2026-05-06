Renegades Tumble to Fifth Loss in a Row

Published on May 5, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Wappingers Falls, NY - The Hudson Valley Renegades lost their fifth straight game in a 6-1 loss to the Winston- Salem Dash on Tuesday night at Heritage Financial Park.

The Renegades have lost five straight games for the first time this season. It is their first five-game losing streak since Aug. 22-27, 2025.

The Dash scored two runs in the top of the first, marking the 12th time this season that opponents have scored first against the Renegades. Hudson Valley is 4-8 when opponents score first.

Winston-Salem pitchers retired the last 17 batters it faced in order, striking out 10 Renegades in the process.

RHP Gerrit Cole (4.1 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 0 BB, 4 K, 2 HR) made his fourth rehab start of the 2026 season and his second with the Renegades.

Cole threw a season-high 69 pitches against the Dash.

Cole struck out four batters, matching his season-high when he last pitched at Hudson Valley on 4/23.

Cole allowed two home runs in the outing, one to Caleb Bonemer in the first and one to Kyle Lodise in the fourth.

RHP Bryce Cunningham (3.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 6 K, 0 HR) made his second appearance of the season after beginning the year on the 7-day IL.

Cunningham recorded two three-up, three-down innings, notably striking out the side in the top of the eighth inning.

Cunningham's six strikeouts doubled his total in his first game of the season at Jersey Shore on 4/28.

3B Roderick Arias (1-for-2, HR, R, RBI, BB) ripped his first homerun of the season 106.3 mph off the bat to deep center field.

Arias extended his hitting streak to six-straight and his team-high on-base streak to 10. Arias is 6-for-22 (.273) over the hitting streak with 5 RBIs, 2 BBs, and a stolen base.

Arias was one of two Renegades to get a hit in tonight's game.

SS Kaeden Kent (1-for-4, SB) was one of just two Renegades to grab a hit against the Dash on Tuesday night.

Kent extended a hitting streak and an on-base streak to four-straight games. Kent is 7-for-18 (.389) over the streak with 3 R, 3 2Bs, 3B, and 2 RBI.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 5, 2026

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