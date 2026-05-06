Keys Take Down BlueClaws in Series Opener Tuesday Night

Published on May 5, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Frederick Keys News Release







FREDERICK, MD - The Frederick Keys took down the Jersey Shore BlueClaws (Phillies) in the first of six games Tuesday night, winning by a score of 9-2 at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

The Keys used a five-run bottom of the seventh to open their lead to eight late in the contest, as Frederick sits three above games above .500 for the first time in the 2026 season.

Reed Trimble began the night strong in the bottom of the first for Frederick with a lead-off home run to right field, and an RBI double from Braylin Tavera bumped up the Frederick lead to 2-0 through one inning in the series opener.

Joseph Dzierwa picked up his second 1-2-3 inning in the top of the second while recording two strikeouts, keeping the home team ahead by three following a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the frame from Trimble.

After Dzierwa recorded his third 1-2-3 frame of the night in the top of the third to keep it at 3-0, he put up another zero in the top of the fourth to allow Frederick to go into the fifth leading it by three.

Following a scoreless fourth inning for both sides, Dzierwa capped off his no-hit performance through five innings after recording his fifth and sixth strikeout of the evening in the top of the fifth, taking the contest to the sixth with Frederick leading by three.

After both sides went off the board in the sixth, Michael Caldon tossed a scoreless top of the seventh inning and left two BlueClaws runners on base, as the game progressed into the bottom of the seventh with the Keys still up 3-0.

Victor Figueroa got the five-run bottom of the seventh started with a two-run home run to left field, and an RBI double from Colin Yeaman, a passed ball by Jersey Shore, and an RBI from Leandro Arias put the lead up to eight for the Keys at 8-0 approaching the eighth at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

Colin Tuft gave the Keys their ninth run of the night on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the eighth, making it a 9-0 game entering the ninth in the Key City.

Despite the BlueClaws getting two runs in the top of the ninth, Ryan Cabarcas got the final three outs to secure the victory for Frederick, winning by a score of 9-2 on a warm Tuesday night in the Key City.

The Keys prepare for game two of the six-game series with the BlueClaws Wednesday morning, with first pitch set for 11 a.m. at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium in a rare weekday day game at the ballpark.

Wednesday's game represents Senior Day at the ballpark presented by the Frederick Division of Aging and Independence with there being a senior stroll around the bases following the game in addition to Kids and Dogs Run the Bases. It's also Wag Wednesday presented by Mobile Vet Surgery along with Guaranteed Win Wednesday.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 5, 2026

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