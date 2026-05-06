Spartanburgers Fall to Blue Rocks in Shootout to Start Series

Published on May 5, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hub City Spartanburgers News Release







SPARTANBURG, S.C. - The Spartanburgers (13-14) bats stayed hot to start Tuesday night back home at Fifth Third Park. After seven runs in the first three innings, the Wilmington Blue Rocks (16-11) rallied back for a 14-8 win to begin the series.

Hub City starter Aidan Curry walked the first two batters of the game. A sacrifice fly from Ethan Petry scored the lone run in the first. Curry would escape a bases loaded jam in the second and toss a three-batter third.

After a quick first inning, things went downhill for Wilmington starter Bryan Polanco in the second inning. Maxton Martin led off the inning with a solo home run to celebrate his 21st birthday. A Paxton Kling single and a Gleider Figuereo double gave the 'Burgers the lead. Figuereo would come around to score on a fielder's choice.

Two walks began the bottom of the third. After a pair of strikeouts, Malcolm Moore and Figuereo knocked singles to bring in the two walks. Yeison Morrobel drove in two more with a double to make it 7-1 Hub City.

With one on and one out in the fourth, Caleb Farmer bashed his first homer of the season to end the day for Curry. Luke Savage took over, and conceded three more runs on two errors, a walk, and a single. Savage returned for a one-two-three fifth inning to keep Hub City in the lead by one.

Yeuris Jimenez quieted the Hub City bats in the fourth and fifth innings. Euri Montero (W, 3-0) set down the side in order in the seventh. Robert Crantz worked around a leadoff walk in the seventh.

Anthony Susac (L, 1-1) took over on the mound in the sixth for Hub City. Devin Fitz-Gerald tripled with two outs in the sixth but was stranded there. Angel Feliz led off the top of the seventh with a single. After a strikeout, Elijah Green drilled a go-ahead home run, his seventh of the season.

In the eighth, five straight walks all came around to score for Wilmington. Seth Clark allowed the first four to reach, and the final came against Kai Wynyard. Wynyard eventually recorded all three outs in the eighth. He allowed a solo homer to Fitz-Gerald before ending the top of the ninth. Austin Ameral finished the final two innings of work for Wilmington, allowing a single run in the eighth on a Luke Hanson RBI single.

Hub City and Wilmington match up Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. ET. Southpaw Dalton Pence (0-1, 3.10 ERA) and right-hander Josh Randall (2-1, 2.70 ERA) are the scheduled starters.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 5, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.