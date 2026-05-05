Ocean County Day Is May 17th - $5 Tickets for Residents

Published on May 5, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - The BlueClaws will be celebrating the best of Ocean County with Ocean County Day on Sunday, May 17th. $5 tickets are available for county residents.

Questions? Email tickets@blueclaws.com.

Ocean County Day

Date: Sunday, May 17th (1:05 pm)

Order Tickets: Click here to order tickets.

Promo Code: OCCO26

Other fun includes members of the BlueClaws Kids Club, presented by Casino Pier & Breakwater Beach, eating free thanks to Sabrett. Dogs are welcome too as part of Pups in the Park, presented by AmeriHealth. Lastly, Kids Run the Bases thanks to RWJBarnabas Health.

Gates open at 12:00 pm with first pitch set for 1:05 pm.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 5, 2026

Ocean County Day Is May 17th - $5 Tickets for Residents - Jersey Shore BlueClaws

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