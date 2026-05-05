Ocean County Day Is May 17th - $5 Tickets for Residents
Published on May 5, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)
Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release
JERSEY SHORE, NJ - The BlueClaws will be celebrating the best of Ocean County with Ocean County Day on Sunday, May 17th. $5 tickets are available for county residents.
Questions? Email tickets@blueclaws.com.
Ocean County Day
Date: Sunday, May 17th (1:05 pm)
Order Tickets: Click here to order tickets.
Promo Code: OCCO26
Other fun includes members of the BlueClaws Kids Club, presented by Casino Pier & Breakwater Beach, eating free thanks to Sabrett. Dogs are welcome too as part of Pups in the Park, presented by AmeriHealth. Lastly, Kids Run the Bases thanks to RWJBarnabas Health.
Gates open at 12:00 pm with first pitch set for 1:05 pm.
South Atlantic League Stories from May 5, 2026
- Ocean County Day Is May 17th - $5 Tickets for Residents - Jersey Shore BlueClaws
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