Asheville Holds off Rome Comeback for Series Opening Win

Published on May 5, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Asheville Tourists News Release







ASHEVILLE, N.C. - The Asheville Tourists outscored the Rome Emperors 10-2 through the first five innings of Tuesday's game at HomeTrust Park, and later held on to win 10-9.

The Tourists' (7-21) big innings came in the fourth and fifth. Caden Powell and Alejandro Nunez both clobbered a three-run homer and a solo shot, respectively, to bust the doors open in the fourth frame.

During the next inning, Ethan Frey and Drew Brutcher each nabbed a two-RBI single to make it a 10-2 game.

The Emperors (14-14) then outscored the Tourists 7-0 from the sixth inning on. They scored three in the ninth to draw to within one, but the runs stopped there as Asheville held on.

Starting the game for the Tourists, Luis Rodriguez (W, 1-1) picked up the win with five innings of two-run baseball. The Asheville bats attacked Cedric De Grandpre (L, 1-2), who allowed six of the 10 runs to score.

These two clubs will have a quick turnaround, with Wednesday's game starting at 11:05 a.m. ET.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 5, 2026

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