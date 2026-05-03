Seventh Inning Explosion Leads to Wilmington Win

Published on May 3, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Asheville Tourists News Release







WILMINGTON, Del. - The bats came alive late in the game on Sunday afternoon at Frawley Stadium, as the Wilmington Blue Rocks edged out the Asheville Tourists 6-5.

Seven of the 11 runs scored in the game were during the seventh frame. Tied at two in the top of the inning, the Tourists' (6-21) Drew Brutcher blasted a three-run shot over the right field wall.

Answering after the stretch, the Blue Rocks (15-11) put together a four-run inning. Facing Nate Wohlgemuth (L, 0-2) with the bases loaded, the first run scored on an unusual fielder's choice to left field. Then, a three-run homer put Wilmington ahead for good.

Pablo Aldonis (W, 2-0) shut down the Asheville bats in the eighth and ninth innings, going six-up, six-down in that span to secure Wilmington's fifth win of the week.

The Tourists return to HomeTrust Park on Tuesday, with an off day on Monday. Opening a new series against the Rome Emperors, the first pitch is set for 6:05 p.m. ET.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 3, 2026

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