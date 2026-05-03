Bowling Green Drops Series Finale in Rome, Split with Emperors

Published on May 3, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Rome, Georgia - Nathan Flewelling launched his seventh homer of the year, but the Bowling Green Hot Rods (17-10) dropped the series finale, 6-5, in extra innings against the Rome Emperors (14-13) on Sunday at AdventHealth Stadium in Rome, Georgia.

Cam Caminiti tossed 5.0 scoreless innings for Rome to start the game, while Trevor Harrison and Dominic Niman also combined for 5.0 scoreless innings, sending the game to the sixth inning with no score.

The Hot Rods struck for the first run of the game in the top of the sixth inning against Emperors reliever David Rodriguez. Nathan Flewelling led off the inning with a solo home run to center, giving the Hot Rods a 1-0 lead.

Bowling Green added three more runs in the top of the eighth against Rome reliever Justin Long. Theo Gillen and Flewelling walked, and Emilien Pitre laid down a sacrifice bunt, putting runners at second and third. Tony Santa Maria hit into a fielder's choice with Gillen out at home. Narciso Polanco singled, scoring Flewelling and Santa Maria, making it a 3-0 lead. Connor Hujsak doubled, plating Polanco, increasing the Bowling Green advantage to 4-0.

The Emperors answered back with four runs in the bottom of the eighth against Hot Rods reliever Ryan Andrade. John Gil led off with a solo homer to left. Rome scored their next three runs on a sacrifice fly, throwing error, and a Logan Braunschweig double, tying the game at 4-4.

With no scoring in the ninth, the game was force to extras. Bowling Green plated a run on a Flewelling RBI single, taking a 5-4 lead in the top of the 10th.

In the Rome half of the 10th, Mason Guerra singled in the first run to tie the game at 5-5. Colby Jones singled, and Logan Braunschweig walked, loading the bases for the Emperors. Colin Burgess lifted a sacrifice fly to left, scoring the winning run for Rome.

Isaac Gallegos (1-0) earned the win, tossing 2.1 innings, allowing one unearned run on one hit while striking out two. Andres Galan (2-2) was given the loss, surrendering two runs (one earned) on three hits and one walk.

The Hot Rods return home for a six-game series on Tuesday against the Brooklyn Cyclones with a 6:05 PM CT first pitch at Bowling Green Ballpark.

Fans can catch all the action by watching on MiLB.tv, listening through the MiLB First Pitch App and BGHotRods.com. Fans can also secure their seats for future home Hot Rods games by calling (270) 901-2121, visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark box office during normal business hours, or going to www.bghotrods.com.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 3, 2026

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